On 25th March, an Islamist mob resorted to stone pelting at a Mangla procession near Jama Masjid Chowk in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The incident happened around 10:45 PM. Reportedly, stone pelting started over songs being played during the procession. Upon learning about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot with heavy police force to restore law and order. Reportedly, police had to use mild lathi-charge and aerial firing to bring the situation under control.

Every year, Mangla processions are taken out by the Hindu community ahead of Ram Navami. The incident happened during the second Tuesday Mangla procession. Various Akhara groups were participating across different areas in the city. They were proceeding peacefully near Jhanda Chowk and Masjid Gali turn. The Islamist mob reportedly got triggered by the songs being played during the procession.

An argument broke out between the mob and members of the procession, which quickly escalated, leading to the stone pelting incident. Members of the Hindu community also resorted to stone pelting in retaliation. Nearby shops were vandalised during the incident and the Eid Market was temporarily shut.

Senior police officials, who reached the spot, tried to alleviate the situation. However, the initial efforts failed. The police then resorted to mild lathi-charge and four rounds of aerial firing to disperse the crowd. Hazaribagh City SP Arvind Kumar Singh, SDPO Amit Anand, DSP Amit Kumar, and several senior officers camped at the site to ensure law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay confirmed that there was an incident of stone pelting and a physical scuffle between the two communities during the Mangla procession near Jhanda Chowk. She added that songs being played during the procession “provoked” the other side. Furthermore, she said that additional police force has been stationed at the site and affirmed that the situation was “peaceful and under control”.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh has urged the public not to pay heed to rumours and confirmed that the situation was normal. He said, “A few individuals have been identified and are being questioned.”

The police have initiated an investigation in the matter using CCTV footage and drone surveillance to identify miscreants. Senior officials have urged both communities to maintain calm.

Previous incident on Maha Shivratri

In recent weeks, this is the second time a Hindu festival has been attacked in Jharkhand. On 26th February, Muslims opposed the installation of Mahashivratri flags and loudspeakers in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. When the dispute escalated, stones were pelted from a nearby madrasa. The Hindu side also started pelting stones in defence and in no time the situation took a violent turn. In this violence, many vehicles including one car, two bikes, a tempo and a shop were set on fire.