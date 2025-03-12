A shocking case of Love Jihad has come to light from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man, under the guise of a Hindu identity, manipulated and lured a young Hindu girl before vanishing without a trace.

The girl’s family, devastated upon discovering the truth, has now turned to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other authorities, pleading for swift action to bring their daughter back.

In a quiet village of Kushinagar, a labourer arrived seeking work—but with a hidden agenda. Posing as a Hindu and introducing himself as “Sanjeev,” he seamlessly integrated into the community, building trust and familiarity. He routinely visited a local household to buy milk, where he set his sights on a 12th-grade girl. His intentions became clearer as he lingered around the home, discreetly observing and strategically weaving his way into her life.

Then, one day, he suddenly disappeared—leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions. It was only after his abrupt vanishing that the family uncovered his real identity: he was not Sanjeev, but Gulzar Ansari.

Gulzar Ansari, a 30-year-old man from Uttarakhand, had been working as a labourer at a sugarcane crusher in Kushinagar for months. His actions, however, were not random. He had meticulously orchestrated a plan—changing his name, embedding himself within the village, and winning the trust of the young girl.

On December 27, 2024, after carefully manipulating her emotions, Gulzar convinced the girl to secretly meet him. Taking advantage of her innocence, he lured her away and escaped to Uttarakhand.

The truth sent shockwaves through the village. When his employer was informed, he was left stunned and immediately provided the girl’s family with Gulzar’s real identity and home address. Initially, fear of societal shame kept the family silent, but their growing desperation and fear for their daughter’s safety finally pushed them to act.

Overcome with grief, they reported the matter to the police, who, recognizing the gravity of the situation, swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation.

As news of the incident spread, BJP and Hindu activist leader Neeraj Singh, also known as Bittu, stepped in. Visiting the victim’s family with his supporters, he assured them that the case would be taken to higher platforms and that strict action would be taken against the accused.

With rising concerns over such cases, the family and local community now await justice, demanding urgent intervention to bring their daughter home and hold the perpetrator accountable.