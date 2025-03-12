Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDeception, betrayal, and exploitation: How Gulzar Ansari posing as Sanjeev meticulously hatched a conspiracy...
News Reports
Updated:

Deception, betrayal, and exploitation: How Gulzar Ansari posing as Sanjeev meticulously hatched a conspiracy to lure a Hindu girl away

Gulzar Ansari, a 30-year-old man from Uttarakhand, had been working as a labourer at a sugarcane crusher in Kushinagar for months. His actions, however, were not random. He had meticulously orchestrated a plan—changing his name, embedding himself within the village, and winning the trust of the young girl.

OpIndia Staff
Love Jihad Kushinagar
Police have launched a manhunt for accused Gulzar Ansari (Image Source: News 18)

A shocking case of Love Jihad has come to light from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man, under the guise of a Hindu identity, manipulated and lured a young Hindu girl before vanishing without a trace.

The girl’s family, devastated upon discovering the truth, has now turned to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other authorities, pleading for swift action to bring their daughter back.

In a quiet village of Kushinagar, a labourer arrived seeking work—but with a hidden agenda. Posing as a Hindu and introducing himself as “Sanjeev,” he seamlessly integrated into the community, building trust and familiarity. He routinely visited a local household to buy milk, where he set his sights on a 12th-grade girl. His intentions became clearer as he lingered around the home, discreetly observing and strategically weaving his way into her life.

Then, one day, he suddenly disappeared—leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions. It was only after his abrupt vanishing that the family uncovered his real identity: he was not Sanjeev, but Gulzar Ansari.

Gulzar Ansari, a 30-year-old man from Uttarakhand, had been working as a labourer at a sugarcane crusher in Kushinagar for months. His actions, however, were not random. He had meticulously orchestrated a plan—changing his name, embedding himself within the village, and winning the trust of the young girl.

On December 27, 2024, after carefully manipulating her emotions, Gulzar convinced the girl to secretly meet him. Taking advantage of her innocence, he lured her away and escaped to Uttarakhand.

The truth sent shockwaves through the village. When his employer was informed, he was left stunned and immediately provided the girl’s family with Gulzar’s real identity and home address. Initially, fear of societal shame kept the family silent, but their growing desperation and fear for their daughter’s safety finally pushed them to act.

Overcome with grief, they reported the matter to the police, who, recognizing the gravity of the situation, swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation.

As news of the incident spread, BJP and Hindu activist leader Neeraj Singh, also known as Bittu, stepped in. Visiting the victim’s family with his supporters, he assured them that the case would be taken to higher platforms and that strict action would be taken against the accused.

With rising concerns over such cases, the family and local community now await justice, demanding urgent intervention to bring their daughter home and hold the perpetrator accountable.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com