Violent clashes erupted in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday (28th March) between protestors demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the security personnel. The protests reportedly turned violent after the security forces tried to stop the protestors from breaching the designated security cordon.

VIDEO | Nepal: Clashes erupt between security and pro monarchy activists in Kathmandu demanding restoration of monarchy and Hindu Kingdom status.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4ffcGas6kr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2025

As per reports, many houses, buildings and vehicles were torched during the clashes. Several police personnel also sustained injuries as the protestors pelted stones. Several rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets were used by the security forces to control the protestors. A curfew has been imposed in Tinkune, Sinamangal, and Koteshwor areas.

#WATCH | Nepal: A clash broke out between pro-monarchists and Police in Kathmandu near the airport. Several rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets fired by the Police. Vehicles and a house torched. Curfew ordered in Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor area.



Visuals from Kathmandu… pic.twitter.com/Be0Emk8EjO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

The protests were joined by several pro-monarchy groups, including the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP). Thousands of protestors were seen carrying Nepal’s national flags and pictures of the former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev. They demanded the restoration of the Hindu kingdom of Nepal, raising slogans like ‘Raja aau, desh bachau’ (Let the king come to save the country), ‘Down with the corrupt government’ and ‘We want monarchy back’. To control the protestors, hundreds of riot police personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

King Gyanendra Shah sought the support of his followers

Earlier this month, pro-monarchy demonstrations erupted across Nepal, raising similar demands. Demonstrations, including bike rallies and sloganeering, were organised by the supporters of the former King of Nepal, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev. On 19th February 2025, the 75th Democracy Day of Nepal, King Gyanendra Shah sought public support for advancing the country to the path of unity, progress and prosperity during a pilgrimage in Galeshwar Dham and Baglung Kalika. He said that he gave up the throne in 2008 after Nepal was declared a Republic, not out of weakness but to witness peace in the country.

On May 28, 2008, the kingship was officially abolished by the first constituent assembly and Nepal was renamed as the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. This was preceded by a Maoist insurgency in Nepal, after which the king was suspended from exercising his powers on January 15, 2007, and an interim legislature was formed.