The University of Madras, a public funded University, has found itself at the center of a controversy after a pamphlet went viral on social media saying the university’s ‘Department of Ancient History and Archaeology’, under the Sir S. Subramania Ayyar Endowment Lectures, scheduled a lecture on the topic: “How to Spread Christianity in India”. The other topic to be covered in the lecture is “Why Need This Margam” which translates to “Why this religion is needed”.

According to the viral message, the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology of the University of Madras will be organising Sir S. Subramania Ayyar Endowment Lecture 2024-25 on the topics of "How to spread Christianity in India" and "Why need this Margam" (meaning 'why this religion is needed'). Er. K. Siva Kumar, B.E., M.B.A., Chief Engineer, Hyderabad, is named as the speaker at the event which will be organised on March 14, 2025, at Modern Lecture Hall in the Department.

The scheduled lecture has sparked outrage among people on social media who are expressing shock over a state university allowing an event discussing ways to spread a particular religion in the country. Besides, the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology hosting a religious event, when the university has a separate department for Christian studies, seems a bit out of place.

BJP State Secretary Tamil Nadu, Dr SG Surya shared the pamphlet on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Subramania Ayyar Endowment Lecture in “University of Madras” on “How to spread Christianity in India!” by one ‘Siva’ Kumar! Fundamentalism? Fanaticism? Anyone?”

Commenting on the event, S Gurumurthy said that the event does not add any merit to Christianity and that it only certifies that Christianity fraudulently converts not just individuals but intellectual institutions as well.

Questioning as to why the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology was hosting an event on spreading Christianity, another X user wrote, “S Subramaia Ayyar Endowment lectures are usually based on Archaeology and conducted by the Dept. How on earth these topics related to Archaeology? It’s being crazier by the day”.

Another X user demanded action against such events in the state. “There is a need for handling these things the hard way in Tamil Nadu. Unless it’s taken up in an organised hardcore way these elements will get ahead inch by inch, ” wrote the user.

The event has raised questions on the academic neutrality of the prestigious institution that has an envious list of distinguished alumni including great mathematician, Srinivas Ramanujan, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who served as the President and the Vice-President of India, renowned Physicist C V Raman, and Hindu spiritual leader Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati.