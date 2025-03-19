On Wednesday (19th March), Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that all 558 loco pilot running rooms are now 100% air-conditioned, and 1,100 locomotives have toilets for women loco pilots. Notably, running rooms are lodging facilities of Indian Railways where loco pilots, guards and other crew members rest after completing their duty or while waiting for the start of their duty.

“I would like to tell you, the running room where the loco pilots come and rest after completing their duty, today all 558 running rooms are 100% air-conditioned, today 1,100 locomotives have toilets for women loco pilots,” the Minister said.

The minister further stated that the chair car version of Vande Bharat is for a journey of 350 to 600 kilometres and that most of the states of the country have been connected with Vande Bharat, where its service is running.

He also said that all the areas associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be connected with Bharat Gaurav Circuit Yatra.

The Railways Minister also said that railway tracks across the country are kept vacant for a few hours every day for maintenance to ensure a safer travel for the passengers. “Due to the continuous running of trains, microfractures occur in the track. IIT Bombay did research and prepared a timetable, after which the track is maintained by applying 3-hour blocks in every section. For this, some trains were stopped and stoppages were also reduced,” he said.

On 18th March, Minister Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that after independence, till 2014, 125 km of tunnels were built in India’s railway network, from 2014 till today, 460 km of new tunnels have been built and this is a matter of pride. “The world has acknowledged the strength of India’s engineers and self-reliant India, Modi ji’s vision,” Vaishnaw said.

आज़ादी के बाद 2014 तक 125 किमी टनल भारत के रेलवे नेटवर्क में बने थे, 2014 से आज तक 460 किमी नई टनल्स बनी हैं और ये गौरव की बात है। दुनिया ने भारत के इंजीनियर्स का और आत्मनिर्भर भारत का, मोदी जी के विजन का लोहा माना है: रेल मंत्री श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी#Rail_for_viksit_Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZVdm8ONPS5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 18, 2025

Lauding the punctuality of the divisions in Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “I would like to inform you with great pleasure that out of our 68 divisions, there are 49 divisions whose punctuality is more than 80%. What is even more proud is that there are 12 divisions where punctuality has reached 95%.”

Highlighting the shift in ratio of general and sleeper coaches and AC coaches, the Railways Minister said that it has become 70:30 from being two third-one third.

मैं एकदम स्पष्ट बता देना चाहता हूँ, आज टोटल कोच की फ्लीट में 56 हजार जनरल और स्लीपर कोच हैं एवं मात्र 23 हजार एसी कोच हैं, जो पहले टू थर्ड-वन थर्ड था वो रेशियो आज 70:30 की तरफ शिफ्ट हो गया है: रेल मंत्री श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी#Rail_for_viksit_Bharat pic.twitter.com/plcwHXj5mR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 18, 2025

“I want to make it very clear that today the total coach fleet has 56 thousand general and sleeper coaches and only 23 thousand AC coaches. The ratio which was earlier two third-one third has shifted to 70:30 today,” he said.

Informing about the Holi special trains being run, the Minister said, “1,107 special trains are running during Holi this year. Apart from this, many permanent steps are also being taken. Permanent holding areas are being created at 60 stations, access control is being made permanent.”