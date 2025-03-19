Friday, June 27, 2025
HomeNews Reports100% running rooms are air conditioned, areas associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

100% running rooms are air conditioned, areas associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be connected with Bharat Gaurav Circuit Yatra: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Railways Minister also said that railway tracks across the country are kept vacant for a few hours every day for maintenance to ensure a safer travel for the passengers

OpIndia Staff

On Wednesday (19th March), Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that all 558 loco pilot running rooms are now 100% air-conditioned, and 1,100 locomotives have toilets for women loco pilots. Notably, running rooms are lodging facilities of Indian Railways where loco pilots, guards and other crew members rest after completing their duty or while waiting for the start of their duty.

“I would like to tell you, the running room where the loco pilots come and rest after completing their duty, today all 558 running rooms are 100% air-conditioned, today 1,100 locomotives have toilets for women loco pilots,” the Minister said.

The minister further stated that the chair car version of Vande Bharat is for a journey of 350 to 600 kilometres and that most of the states of the country have been connected with Vande Bharat, where its service is running.

He also said that all the areas associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be connected with Bharat Gaurav Circuit Yatra.  

The Railways Minister also said that railway tracks across the country are kept vacant for a few hours every day for maintenance to ensure a safer travel for the passengers. “Due to the continuous running of trains, microfractures occur in the track. IIT Bombay did research and prepared a timetable, after which the track is maintained by applying 3-hour blocks in every section. For this, some trains were stopped and stoppages were also reduced,” he said.

On 18th March, Minister Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that after independence, till 2014, 125 km of tunnels were built in India’s railway network, from 2014 till today, 460 km of new tunnels have been built and this is a matter of pride. “The world has acknowledged the strength of India’s engineers and self-reliant India, Modi ji’s vision,” Vaishnaw said.

Lauding the punctuality of the divisions in Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “I would like to inform you with great pleasure that out of our 68 divisions, there are 49 divisions whose punctuality is more than 80%. What is even more proud is that there are 12 divisions where punctuality has reached 95%.”

Highlighting the shift in ratio of general and sleeper coaches and AC coaches, the Railways Minister said that it has become 70:30 from being two third-one third.

“I want to make it very clear that today the total coach fleet has 56 thousand general and sleeper coaches and only 23 thousand AC coaches. The ratio which was earlier two third-one third has shifted to 70:30 today,” he said.

Informing about the Holi special trains being run, the Minister said, “1,107 special trains are running during Holi this year. Apart from this, many permanent steps are also being taken. Permanent holding areas are being created at 60 stations, access control is being made permanent.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress demand for digital copies of electoral rolls is not legally tenable, matter already conclusively settled by Supreme Court: ECI sources

ANI -

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla docks with International space station, Axiom Mission-4 crew members enter the ISS

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC delivers split verdict in plea against animal sacrifice at Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill where Hindu temples are also located, rejects renaming of the...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Congress files FIR against BJP for equating Indira Gandhi with Hitler in AI-generated video commemorating emergency

OpIndia Staff -

As hitlist of 950 leaders including judges is recovered from PFI terrorists, here is how SC gave bail to a PFI terrorist accused of...

Anurag -

West Bengal school scraps 25-year-old practice of separate mid-day meals for Hindu and Muslim students after administration launched a probe

OpIndia Staff -

When will Congress stop flogging this dead horse and stop peddling conspiracy theories about Maharashtra assembly elections?

Shraddha Pandey -

Bangladesh: Durga Mandir in Dhaka demolished by administration two days after Islamic mob issued an ultimatum to remove it, idols crushed by bulldozer

OpIndia Staff -

Prime Ministers Museum and Library may file theft case against Sonia Gandhi for withholding Nehru’s papers: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Air India flight 171 crash: AAIB and NTSB start data extraction from the Black Box and CVR in Delhi laboratory

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com