In an embarrassing turn of development for the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood told the Delhi assembly that contrary to former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of building 20,000 classrooms, the AAP government built only 7,000 classrooms. The Minister said that the AAP government counted toilets, store rooms, etc, also as classrooms.

The minister said that those who are building ‘Shiksha Kranti’ and ‘Dream School’ have counted toilets and storerooms as classrooms. The minister said that his government will stop this practice of PWD, that corridors, bathrooms, and storerooms are counted as rooms. Out of the 20,000 rooms that you show as equivalent rooms, as Shiksha Kranti, only 7 thousand of them are classrooms. Sood said, ‘One day your deeds will come to meet you, just don’t be surprised on that day.’

"एक दिन तुम्हारे कर्म तुमसे मिलने आएंगे

बस तुम उस दिन हैरान मत होना "

"शिक्षा क्रांति" और "सपनों का स्कूल" बनाने वालों ने टॉयलेट और स्टोर रूम की भी गिनती क्लास रूम में ही की है।

20,000 क्लास रूम गिनाने वालों की जब जांच हुई तो सिर्फ 7,000 क्लास रूम ही निकले।



The minister further alleged that during the Kejriwal government, more money was spent on publicity than on work. He said, ‘Rs 4 crore was spent on the happiness curriculum and Rs 20 crore 87 lakh was spent on its publicity. Rs 49 lakh was spent on the patriotism curriculum and Rs 11 crore 49 lakh was spent on its publicity.’

Ashish Sood said that those who talk about Manipur every time were spending only 1.5% on education in Delhi. Manipur spends more on education than Delhi. “The AAP government, which claims to be the messiah of the poor, has been continuously indulging in corruption in the name of education,” Sood said.