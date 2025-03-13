Monday, September 22, 2025
Telangana: Hyderabad Police issues notice ordering Hindus not to throw colours on ‘unwilling people’ on Holi, asks them not to travel in groups

Meanwhile, a similar notice has been issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty in which the officer 'warned' Hindus against throwing colours or water on strangers, locations, and vehicles, and the movement of vehicles in convoys.

OpIndia Staff

A major controversy has erupted in Congress-ruled Telangana after the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand issued a notice ordering Hindus celebrating Holi not to throw colours or coloured water on ‘unwilling individuals, locations, and vehicles’. The order also prohibited the riding of bikes and other vehicles in a group on roads and public places, that may disturb law and order.

“Throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour, on public roads and public places in Hyderabad City, causing annoyance. Prohibit movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order and causing inconveniences, annoyance or danger to public. This order shall be in force from 1800 hours on 13-03-2025 to 0600 hours on 15-03-2025 in connection with celebrations of Holi Festival-2025,” the notice issued on 11th March 2025 reads.

It further states that anyone found violating these directives would be prosecuted under section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police, Act 1348 Fasli.

“The Public are hereby informed that any person violating the above order shall be liable for prosecution for violation under Sec. 76 of The Hyderabad City Police, Act 1348 Fasli,” the notice issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand adds.

Notably, section 76 of the Hyderabad City Police, Act 1348 Fasli states that anyone who violates the directive issued by the Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police or refuses to conform will be punished with a fine which may extend to fifty rupees, and/or be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 8 days or with fine which may extend to fifty rupees or with both. The law also provides for imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with a fine which may extend to one hundred rupees or with both, thirdly in other cases, the ‘offenders’ may be punished with a fine which may extend to hundred rupees.

Meanwhile, a similar notice has been issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty in which the officer ‘warned’ Hindus against throwing colours or water on strangers, locations, and vehicles, and the movement of vehicles in convoys.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed these directives and accused the Congress government led by CM Revanth Reddy of discriminating against Hindus.

Nothing will stop the Eid festivities, there are no restrictions! Why the discrimination?, BJP’s Telangana unit posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

