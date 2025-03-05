On 3rd March, tension gripped northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area after a dispute over the expansion of a mosque in lane number 12 of Brahmpuri. Reportedly, the residents of the area complained with the police, stating that there was an incident of stone pelting on the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd March. Fearing communal clashes, over a dozen Hindu families have put up “house for sale” posters, particularly around the nearby Shiv Mandir, which stands only 10 steps away from the mosque.

Fear grips Hindu residents

Speaking to the media, 60-year-old Radha Verma, a resident of the area, said, “I remember when riots broke out here. My daughter-in-law was pregnant, and we lived in fear. No one should have to live like this. The mosque expansion may seem like a minor issue, but in an area where tensions escalate quickly, we feel the safest option is to sell our house and leave as soon as possible.”

Another resident, Pandit Shankar, echoed similar sentiments. He said, “We have lived here for years, but we do not want to take any risks.”

Residents like 40-year-old Sushila expressed worries about the impact of the mosque expansion on the already congested lanes. She said, “These lanes are already very narrow, and the mosque expansion will only add to the dispute.”

However, Muslims in the lane have defended the expansion. They claimed that the Muslim residents had pooled funds to buy the adjacent land as the mosque was too small for them. “Many people are forced to pray on the streets,” they claimed.

Locals told Jagran that two 75-square-yard plots in lane number 12 were merged to expand the mosque in lane number 13. Locals have argued that during festivals, crowds will gather, which will create problems for the residents of both communities. They further alleged that the expansion of the mosque is being deliberately carried out to pressure members of the Hindu community to leave the area. They also accused young Muslim men of hurling abuses, creating disturbances at night, and pelting stones at the homes of Hindu families.

Police on high alert, construction halted

The construction work initially began in November 2023. However, following complaints from residents, the construction was halted. Then, in November 2024, local Muslims obtained permission from the MCD for the expansion, after which construction work restarted in February 2025. On 13th February, residents of the area lodged a complaint alleging illegal construction. The police stated that the mosque committee had obtained the required permissions. However, the residents opposed the construction of the new entry gate.

On 18th February, the MCD issued a notice and halted the construction once again. According to a Jagran report, the show-cause notice issued by the MCD clearly states that the map was approved by concealing facts. It further stated that the map was approved under the residential category.

Furthermore, revenue records show that six donors from the Muslim community donated the land for the mosque to the Al Matin Welfare Society in April 2024. The president of this society is Abdul Matin, who resides in Nizamuddin West.

When the police received a complaint of stone pelting, an investigation was launched. The police stated that they did not find any evidence of stone pelting in the available CCTV footage. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Station House Officer (SHO) visited the area to speak to residents. No formal complaint has been filed as of now.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. On 4th March, the police barricaded the area between 10 AM and 3 PM and temporarily restricted access to the lane. Once the situation came under control, the barricades were removed.