Sunday, June 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTOI whitewashes Muslim mob violence in Nagpur, insinuates Hindu protestors sparked riots by stone...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

TOI whitewashes Muslim mob violence in Nagpur, insinuates Hindu protestors sparked riots by stone pelting and vandalism

A perverse attempt was made by the Times of India to pin the blame of violence in Nagpur on the Hindu Groups, whitewashing Muslim mobs that went on a rampage, attacking police personnel, pelting stones, vandalizing public properties, and setting private vehicles on fire.

OpIndia Staff

In a brazen attempt to cover up the violence that erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Monday (17th March) after Muslim mobs attacked Hindu groups protesting for the removal of the tomb of tyrant Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Sambhaji Nagar, the Times of India insinuated that the violence was carried out by the Hindu protestors.

In its article about the Nagpur violence, the popular English daily wrote, “Violent clashes erupted on Monday night in Mahal area of central Nagpur, 2 km from the fortified RSS headquarters, after protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb spiralled out of control, resulting in stone-pelting, arson and attacks on police personnel”. The choice of words in the report gave the impression that the violence was caused by the protestors who went out of control. In the opening para, the article cleverly omits to mention anything related to the attacks by Muslim mobs on the Hindu protestors.

Screenshot of the TOI article

The TOI article further claims that “another community” was triggered and assembled in large numbers after hearing “the rumours of effigies of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and a religious ‘chadar’ being burnt by right-wing activists near Shivaji Putla Square at Mahal gate”. Attributing the violence entirely to the Hindu protestors, the TOI article stated that the protestors clashed with the police, hurled stones and damaged property.

Screenshot of the TOI article

Eyewitnesses claimed violent mob shouted Islamic slogans

The eyewitness accounts of the violence revealed the violent mobs consisting of thousands of people with their faces covered went around on a rampage vandalising properties and torching vehicles while chanting Islamic slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “Labaik-Ya-Rasool-Allah”. One of the eyewitnesses that OpIndia spoke to said that he saw a mob of at least 500 to 600 men chanting slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “Labaik-Ya-Rasool-Allah” in the Mahal region. He also revealed that the mob was pelting stones and that one of the stones hit his car. “They were in hundreds. One of the stones hit my car. But since they all looked angry and agitated, I quietly skirted around them and came back to my home,” he said.

Another eyewitness, Chandrakant Kawde, told ANI the violent mob of around 200 rioters burnt the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra material. They burnt down his and his brother’s bikes. “There was decoration material for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra that was dragged with the vehicles and torched.” He pointed out that the rioters first targeted CCTV cameras to prevent identification before torching the vehicles. Chandrakant urged the government to help them with compensation for the losses they had suffered. He said that the police came at least 30 minutes after the violence had ended.

Speaking to PTI, eyewitness Vansh Kawle said that there were children among the mobsters and raising Islamic slogans. “They came in large numbers. They had big stones and petrol bombs in their hands. They pelted stones, vandalised property, and torched vehicles,” Kawle said.

BJP MLA claimed that the violence was pre-planned

BJP MLA Pravin Datke claimed that the violence was pre-planned. He pointed out that violent mobs selectively targeted the shops and carts belonging to Hindu vendors while leaving out those belonging to Muslim vendors. “There were 4 shops. 2 belonged to Hindus and 2 belonged to Muslims. The shops belonging to Hindus were only burnt. Nothing happened to the shops of the Muslims,” Datke said.

On 17th March, violence erupted over rumours, including the burning of a copy of the Quran and a photograph, during a protest by Hindu groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. Islamist mobs reportedly pelted stones, torched vehicles, and vandalised public property. Around 15 police officials and five civilians were injured in the clashes.

The violence broke out in Chitnis Park and Mahal and soon spread to the Kotwali police station area. Authorities imposed Section 144 to restore order. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nitin Gadkari, who was elected from Nagpur, issued a video statement and urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress comes out in support of Iran to appease its ‘Muslim vote bank’, blames Modi govt for not choosing sides: Read how India has...

Dibakar Dutta -
Had India been actively choosing sides and resorted to partisanship in global conflicts, we would have had to bear the brunt of hampered trade relations, alienation of friendly nations and unintentional entanglement in wars that we did not start.
News Reports

From India-Pakistan to Rwanda-Congo, Trump claims credit for another agreement and pushes for a Nobel he never earned

Anurag -
As conflicts continue across regions, Trump’s claim of bringing peace appears exaggerated. India denied any foreign role in its ceasefire with Pakistan, while African leaders say peace talks predated Trump’s involvement by years.

Expressways, Airports, Metro rails and others: How Yogi government has transformed Uttar Pradesh after years of misrule under Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party

DGCA orders Air India to remove 3 senior officials after finding repeated violations in crew scheduling and rostering, instructs internal disciplinary proceedings

Yoga’s Hindu roots being erased, Christian appropriation and spiritual theft rampant: It is about time Sanatan Dharma reclaims its spiritual core

Modi govt launched 12 rescue missions during its 11 years of seva to evacuate Indians, stranded in conflict-torn foreign countries: Here are the details...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

30-member team to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to inspect stranded F-35 jet of British Navy, UK officials refuse to move the jet to hanger or...

OpIndia Staff -

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha sent to 13-day judicial custody after police didn’t seek remand

ANI -

Kishanganj: Farukh Alam wanted to sleep with widowed daughter-in-law, brother-in-law wanted to marry her- They slit her throat for refusing, also killed her 6-month-old...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Hindu man hacked to death in Sambhajinagar by Babar Sheikh, Sarfaraz Khan and three others, all accused granted bail within 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -

BJP spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla slams Congress govt in Karnataka after MLA’s leaked audio exposed corruption in the housing scheme, demands CBI or judicial probe

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Muslim mob brutally attacked Hindus during festival preparations, threw stones and urinated near Hindu sacred site, hurled caste-based slurs and issued beheading threats

OpIndia Staff -

Act was brutal but he did not commit brutality, says Madhya Pradesh High Court while commuting death penalty of a person convicted of raping...

OpIndia Staff -

Judiciary joins jihad: Pakistani Court sets ₹1 crore bond for Hindu families to get custody of minors kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Congress comes out in support of Iran to appease its ‘Muslim vote bank’, blames Modi govt for not choosing sides: Read how India has...

Dibakar Dutta -

From India-Pakistan to Rwanda-Congo, Trump claims credit for another agreement and pushes for a Nobel he never earned

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com