The United States Secret Service shot an armed man in a confrontation near the White House on Sunday (9th March). The confrontation happened after midnight, a block away from the White House on the intersection of 17th Street and F Street NW near the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The spot is reportedly less than a five-minute walk from the White House.

“Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW. Media staging area will be at 17th and Pennsylvania,” Chief of Communications for the Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi posted on X on Sunday.

An official statement was also posted by Guglielmi on X on Sunday, providing the details of the incident. As per the statement, the agency was alerted by the local police on Saturday (8th March) about a suicidal individual who was travelling to Washington D.C. from Indiana. The Secret Service spotted a vehicle and a person matching the description of the local police.

via X/Anthony Guiglielmi

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by or personnel,” the statement read. The suspect was taken to a hospital after the confrontation, however, his condition is unknown. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel, read the statement.

This is a preliminary statement provided by the Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Michael Buck after an on-scene media briefing. Guglielmi added that the investigation into the incident will be led by the Washington D.C. police as they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the districts of Columbia.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly not in the White House at the time of the incident as he was visiting his home in Florida on the weekend.