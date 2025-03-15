Thursday, September 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUSA expels South African ambassador calling him ‘race-baiting politician’ after Ebrahim Rasool said Trump...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

USA expels South African ambassador calling him ‘race-baiting politician’ after Ebrahim Rasool said Trump is leading white supremacist movement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates POTUS”

OpIndia Staff

The Donald Trump administration in the USA is expelling South Africa’s Ambassador to the country, and have given him 72 hours to leave the country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on X, calling ambassador Ebrahim Rasool a “race-baiting politician”.

Rubio stated that South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in the USA. He posted on X, “South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS . We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.”

In his post, the secretary of state linked a report by Breitbart on Ebrahim Rasool’s comments at an event against President Donald Trump. At the event, Rasool said Trump is leading a white supremacist movement in America and around the world. He alleged that white supremacism was motivating Trump’s “disrespect” for the “current hegemonic order” of the world.

Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool further said that the Make America Great Again movement is a white supremacist response to growing demographic diversity in the United States.

Later, South Africa confirmed that ambassador Ebrahim Rasool has been expelled by the USA, adding that he has been given 72 hours to leave the country. Ebrahim Rasool “was informed by the State Department yesterday that he had 72 hours to leave,” the South African foreign ministry told AFP.

The official X account of South African president posted that it has noted the “regrettable expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool.” The Statement added, “The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter.”

The Presidency’s tweet stated that “South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.”

The development comes a week after President Trump stopped all funding to South Africa over a controversial land appropriation law. He also offered asylum with rapid citizenship to farmers seeking to leave South Africa, with immediate effect. Trump called the South Africa’s controversial land expropriation law a rights violation against the white minority in the African country.

The law allows the South African government to expropriate land from private parties if it’s in the public interest and allows for expropriation without compensation. The Act aims to address historical land ownership disparities resulting from apartheid-era policies. Donald Trump alleges that this law targets lands owned by farmers from the white minority Afrikaner group, who are descended from Dutch and other European colonial settlers.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Video shows Congress councillor leading violence in Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk instigated violence, had instructed protestors to wear masks and hoodies to hide identity: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Singapore shipping firm behind toxic Colombo port leak rejects $1 billion damages court order: Read about a tragic environmental disaster and an international legal...

Shraddha Pandey -

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Probe panel indicts suspended IPS officer, BMC official & Ego Media — All you need to know

Rukma Rathore -

Statehood protest turns violent in Leh: BJP office set ablaze, police van torched, BJP accuses Congress leader for rioting – What sparked violence in...

Anurag -

Legendary Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa passes away at 94: Read how his books, from ‘Parva’ to ‘Aavarana’, enthralled readers for several decades

Shriti Sagar -

Phulwari Sharif to Kishanganj, a vicious plan at work to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047: Read how Islamic radicalism has spread...

रुपम -

After announcing additional $100,000 fee, Trump now aims to abolish H1B visa lottery system: All you need to know about the new rule 

OpIndia Staff -

Apple ignores Trump’s threats, ramps up production of phone making machines in India after increasing iPhone production, ties up with dozens of Indian companies

OpIndia Staff -

‘Graves turning into pilgrimage sites for radical elements’: PIL seeking removal of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat’s graves from Tihar jail dismissed by Delhi...

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee overtakes Kejriwal in blaming others, says Kolkata flooding is due to water coming from UP, Bihar, and Farakka dam

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com