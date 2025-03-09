Bangladesh: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk admits role in encouraging anti-Hasina protests

The United Nations’ role in global crises has long been a subject of debate, but a shocking revelation from Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has raised serious concerns about its involvement in Bangladesh’s recent turmoil.

In a candid interview with the BBC, Türk admitted that the UN actively discouraged the Bangladesh Armed Forces from taking action against anti-government protestors, who were, in reality, members of extremist groups like Al Qaeda, ISIS, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Hamas.

His admission suggests that the UN not only facilitated but also played a pivotal role in the jihadist coup that overthrew the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024.

As new details emerge, questions are being raised about Türk’s deep connections with controversial figures such as Muhammad Yunus and George Soros, and whether the UN’s human rights leadership has been complicit in destabilizing Bangladesh.

Interview of BBC with Volker Turk

During his appearance on BBC’s HardTalk program on March 5, 2025, the presenter questioned Türk about the crises in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and other war-torn regions, emphasizing the UN’s apparent powerlessness in resolving these conflicts in accordance with international law.

In response, Türk stated, “I am giving you an example of Bangladesh last year. During July-August, there were massive demonstrations by students. They had enough of the previous government under Sheikh Hasina; there was massive repression happening”.

He continued, “The big hope for them was actually our voice, my voice, and what we were able to do. We put the spotlight on the situation. And we actually gave the warning to the army that if they got involved, they might no longer be allowed to contribute troops to peacekeeping missions. As a result, we saw changes”.

Volker Türk further added, “When Muhammad Yunus took over as the new chief adviser of the interim administration, he asked me immediately, ‘Can you send us a fact-finding mission to put a spotlight on the situation and investigate what was happening?’ – which is what we did, and it actually helped. I went to Bangladesh last year. The students were so grateful for us taking a stand, for us speaking out, and for supporting them”.

Here, Volker Türk clearly lied. He has been on the payroll of George Soros for decades and has long-standing ties with Hillary Clinton and Muhammad Yunus.

As Islamists and jihadists intensified their anti-government protests in preparation for the jihadist coup, Muhammad Yunus called Türk from France and requested his influence in ousting and assassinating Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus urged Türk to pressure the Bangladesh Armed Forces by threatening to expel them from UN peacekeeping missions if they took countermeasures against Yunus’s network of Islamists and jihadists.

Another alarming revelation from Volker Türk’s admission is his role in organizing a “fact-finding mission” to investigate alleged “repressions” by the Awami League government against unruly protestors.

Prior to this, Türk traveled to Bangladesh, held meetings with Muhammad Yunus and his Islamist-jihadist allies, and subsequently produced a report that Yunus has used as a shield to justify the massive crimes and terrorist acts committed under his regime.

OHCHR report exposes human rights violations in Bangladesh

The February 12, 2025, report issued by the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has been extensively used by the Yunus regime to depict Sheikh Hasina’s government as a gross violator of human rights and a perpetrator of crimes against humanity.

With significant financial resources, the new regime has leveraged media coverage and public relations campaigns to legitimize its rule.

At the same time, it is making every effort to suppress Chapter 6 of the report, which Türk was unable to exclude, and to prevent its publication in both local and international media. The contents of this chapter are crucial in exposing why the Yunus administration fears its dissemination.

To control the narrative surrounding its rise to power, the Yunus-led regime in Bangladesh is aggressively attempting to suppress Chapter 6 of the recently released UN Human Rights Commission (OHCHR) report.

While the regime is actively using media and PR firms to highlight alleged human rights violations by the previous Sheikh Hasina government, it is simultaneously blocking access to key sections of the report that expose the violent and extremist forces behind its own ascent.

Chapter 6 details chilling accounts of mob lynchings, targeted killings of police officers and political opponents, and the role of Islamist-jihadist groups in orchestrating the crisis.

This raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of the new government and its broader implications for regional security. Why is the Yunus regime so desperate to bury this chapter, and what does it reveal about the forces that brought it to power?

Conclusion

Volker Türk’s latest admission clearly demonstrates how the United Nations has played a key role in facilitating terrorism and jihadism – whether in Gaza or in Bangladesh.

Commenting on Türk’s tenure, Foreign Policy magazine stated in an article, “Volker Türk lacks the temperament to be the United Nations human rights chief”.

Another report from Devex noted, “Türk, a close, trusted confidant of [UN Secretary-General] António Guterres, beat out a field of about a dozen potential candidates from Europe, Asia, and Africa for the top UN human rights job. The Biden administration, which did not formally back any candidate, has generally responded favorably to Türk. ‘We like him,’ said one US official”.

One may ask – why do Joe Biden and his administration, including Antony Blinken, “like” Volker Türk? The answer is simple. Türk is a protégé of George Soros, who has long sought to place his own puppets in key UN positions to implement his agenda.

Since Muhammad Yunus has been a friend and financial associate of Soros for decades, it is only natural that Volker Türk would serve the interests of both Yunus and Soros.

Now, the key question is – given Volker Türk’s public admission that he prevented the Bangladesh Armed Forces from taking necessary action against Islamists, jihadists, and terrorists – who have murdered hundreds of policemen, Hindus, Christians, and religious minorities and caused destruction worth hundreds of millions of dollars – should Volker Türk and his accomplices at the United Nations now face trial for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity perpetrated by Muhammad Yunus and his Islamist-jihadist allies?