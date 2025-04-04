All India Muslim Jamaat chief supports Waqf Amendment Bill, says it is meant to give rights, not take away

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat expressed his support to the Waqf Bill and assured the Muslim community that legislation does not pose any threat to the properties- mosques, dargahs, Eidgahs, or cemeteries of the community.

“This bill is meant to give rights, not take them away,” he said, refuting claims that it would harm the interests of Muslims.

Speaking after the bill was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Razvi expressed his gratitude to the central leadership and congratulated the public on the move.

“I want to assure the Muslim community that there is no threat through the Waqf Amendment Bill–neither to masjids, dargahs, Eidgahs, nor cemeteries. The real threat is to the waqf land mafia, who have looted properties worth crores and acted against the true purpose of waqf,” he stated.

He further urged the community to refrain from protesting against the bill, emphasising that the amendment is designed for their benefit.

Razvi also warned against political misinformation and urged the public not to be misled by rumours.

“I appeal to Muslims not to be influenced by political agendas and not to pay attention to false narratives being spread about the bill,” he added.

Even as some religious leaders have endorsed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, dissenting voices within the community have raised concerns, alleging that the bill weakens Muslim rights and was passed without proper consultation with stakeholders.

“They are trying to mix honey with poison and say that this bill is beneficial for us. However, experts within our community have analysed and highlighted the disadvantages of this bill,” claimed Maulana Sufiyan Nizami (Chairman, UP Waqf Tamiro Tarraki Board).

“They (BJP) claim that the government has strategically framed the bill as a measure for the welfare of Muslims, while in reality, it undermines the legal and administrative framework of Waqf institutions. “This narrative is being pushed for political benefits,” he stated.

Maulana Sufiyan Nizami alleged that key stakeholders from the Muslim community were not adequately consulted before the bill was passed.

“The amendments have weakened the authority of waqf institutions rather than strengthening them. This move disregards the religious and community-based significance of waqf properties,” he asserted.

As an opponent to the bill, the Maulana accused the government of using its parliamentary majority to push the amendments without due consideration for the concerns raised by Muslim organizations.

“This has been done purely based on power, ignoring the voices of those directly affected,” they added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has now cleared both Houses of Parliament, continues to evoke sharp reactions.

While some leaders have called it a step toward transparency and reform, critics remain firm in their stance that it diminishes the autonomy and management of waqf properties.

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.



(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)