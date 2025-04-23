Wednesday, April 23, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Are you a Hindu?' Bengaluru techie shot dead in front of his family in...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Are you a Hindu?’ Bengaluru techie shot dead in front of his family in chilling Pahalgam terror attack

“They apparently asked, ‘Are you Hindu?’ and then shot them. My son-in-law was murdered because of his faith,” she said through tears. “They didn’t touch the women or children, but the men… they were shot in the head. They kept shooting till they fell.”

OpIndia Staff
Pahalgam terror attack Bengaluru techie
Bharat Bhushan (L) with his family (Image Source: New Indian Express)

In one of the bloodiest terror strikes in recent times, 41-year-old Bharat Bhushan, a tech professional from Bengaluru, was brutally gunned down in front of his wife and three-year-old son in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack, carried out by terrorists suspected to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy outfit, ‘The Resistance Front’, left 26 dead and dozens injured, turning a serene tourist haven into a nightmare.

According to Bhushan’s mother-in-law, who spoke to her daughter Sujatha after the incident, the terrorists coldly asked the victims whether they were Hindus before opening fire.

“They apparently asked, ‘Are you Hindu?’ and then shot them. My son-in-law was murdered because of his faith,” she said through tears. “They didn’t touch the women or children, but the men… they were shot in the head. They kept shooting till they fell.”

Sujatha, a doctor by profession, realised instantly that her husband was no more. Acting with incredible presence of mind amidst chaos and carnage, she picked up her husband’s phone and wallet and ran to safety with their child. The Indian Army quickly secured the area and moved the survivors to a safe location.

Bhushan, originally from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was the co-manager of a family-run diagnostic centre and had made a quiet life for himself in Bengaluru’s Mattikere with his young family. This vacation to Kashmir was supposed to be a break from routine — a chance to make memories. Instead, it turned into a tragedy that will haunt his loved ones forever.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya confirmed he had spoken to the grieving Sujatha and coordinated with authorities for her safety.

“Her husband was shot dead in cold blood. She and her little boy survived. The local administration is providing all necessary support,” he posted on X.

Another tourist from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga, was also killed in the same attack. Like Bhushan, he too was travelling with his wife and son.

What was meant to be a tranquil day among Pahalgam’s green hills and lush orchards turned into a blood-soaked horror. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of utter panic as multiple terrorists stormed the Baisaran Valley, firing indiscriminately. With no shelter in the wide-open landscape, tourists were left defenceless, caught between bullets and fear.

Among the dead were a recently-married Navy officer, an Intelligence Bureau agent shot dead before his wife, two foreign nationals from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals — their lives snuffed out in a matter of moments.

Security forces have since launched a full-scale manhunt. A photograph of four terrorists believed to be behind the attack has been released. Two are suspected to be foreign nationals. Though TRF, a Lashkar-backed proxy, has claimed responsibility, an official confirmation from the government is awaited.

This was not just an attack on individuals. It was a direct assault on the idea of peaceful coexistence, on the spirit of tourism, on the safety of innocents. And above all, it was a hate crime of the worst kind, targeting people for their faith.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Tourism in Kashmir is cultural invasion: National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi’s shocking remarks go viral amid terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists identified, sketches released as security agencies launch extensive search operations

OpIndia Staff -

Terror checks names and circumcision before shooting Hindus, but for ‘secular liberals’ the first reaction to Pahalgam is ‘terror has no religion’

Shraddha Pandey -

Tourist exodus begins from Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack: Centre cautions airlines against surge-pricing, asks for additional flights from Srinagar

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court commutes death sentence of man who killed his wife, 4 children and raped his own daughter, for his ‘consistent efforts at being...

OpIndia Staff -

Global Leftist media starts covering up Islamic terrorism by Pakistan, calls Pahalgam terrorists ‘gunmen’, mentions ‘Indian administered Kashmir’ and more

Anurag -

TheWire misquotes eyewitness to whitewash the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack, quietly updates report after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam attack: Trader unions and political parties call for complete shut-down in Kashmir valley, say they condemn the incident

ANI -

‘Dharavi culture’ is a myth, no one deserves to live in a slum!

Anurag -

Telangana Waqf Board claims 300 acres of land: 10,000 families worried about their future as it hangs in balance following the claim

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com