A case of alleged love jihad has come to light from Lakhisarai in Bihar. A Hindu woman working as a Block Project Manager (BPM) in the local education department has accused her partner, Qamal Ashraf, employed as a clerk in the same department, of forcing her to eat beef, read namaz and convert to Islam. The woman has alleged that Ashraf first established sexual relations with her in 2012 when she was a minor by pretending to be a Hindu man named Sumit. She said that he has been sexually exploiting her for 13 years, and they have a son.

An FIR was lodged at the Suryagarh police station on 12th April on the woman’s complaint. She, however, alleged that she approached the police on 8th April to file a case against Ashraf, but she was asked to come back the next day on 9th April. When she arrived the next day, she was questioned for hours, and the FIR was finally registered on 12th April. According to SP Lakhisarai Ajay Kumar, the victim and the accused had a love marriage. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the allegations, including the allegation of forced religious conversion.

Ashraf forced her to eat beef and convert to Islam to marry him

As per reports, the woman alleged that Ashraf met her when she was 16. At that time, he used to work at Janta High School, Alinagar, where she was a student. The woman said that Ashraf befriended her and had physical relations with her by hiding his identity and pretending to be a Hindu named Sumit. He took her to several places, including Jamui, Asansol and Munger and continued to have sexual relations with her.

In 2014, she became pregnant and requested Ashraf to get the pregnancy aborted, but he refused. By that time, she had attained majority. The matter reached court, where Ashraf promised to marry her. In 2015, after giving birth to their child, she insisted on getting married to Ashraf. However, he forced her to convert to Islam, eat beef and read namaz to get married to him.

Ashraf said that Hindu women are objects of enjoyment

Things became worse for her when she refused to convert to Islam. Ashraf allegedly physically assaulted her and their child in September 2024, for refusing to read namaz. She sustained fractures in her left hand and leg. He circulated her private pictures when she refused to accept his conditions.

It is also alleged that Ashraf prevented her from following Hindu religious rituals and told her that Hindu women are objects of enjoyment and that it is mandatory for them to convert to Islam to become the wife of a Muslim man. On February 20, 2025, Ashraf allegedly brought 3 men with him and pressured her to have sexual relations with them to get married to him.