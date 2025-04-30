Can rituals cause rains? Scientists launch multi-year study to find out Vedic Som Yagya’s impact on weather

Scientists from the Council of Science and Technology and the Scientific Council, Madhya Pradesh, Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have reportedly started working on a project to find out whether the Vedic ritual of Som Yagya, which is said to bring rain, is effective.

As per reports, around 15 scientists arrived with their equipment at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on 24th April to experiment. There, they performed a Som Yagya as per the Vedic rituals. After the Yagya, they measured multiple parameters, including the release of gases, changes in temperature and humidity, aerosol behaviour, and cloud condensation over a period of six days from 24th April to 29th April.

In Som Yagya, the yagya (havan) is performed with the juice of a medicinal plant called Samovalli (Sarcostemma brevistigma, a kind of oleander). The juice of the plant, when offered into the fire after mixing with the ghee obtained from the milk of an indigenous cow, is said to purify the environment and promote cloud condensation and thus cause rain. The scientists said that the intention behind the project was to validate the religious beliefs and traditions. The project was facilitated by an NGO called Akshay Krishi Pariwar, which works to link modern and traditional agricultural practices.

The project to continue for years

Rajesh Mali, one of the scientists and a retiree from the Indian Meteorological Department, said that the project will continue for a few years. “This is a unique project which started on April 24 and will go on for the next few years. In this project, we are measuring various things by using at least 13 instruments. The two main instruments are the Cloud Condensation Nuclei Counter (CCN counter) and a Tethersonde (an instrument that measures atmospheric parameters). CCN measures the concentration of aerosol particles in the air to build blocks of cloud droplets. Tethersonde, a balloon with a sensor, measures pressure, temperature and humidity in the area where the Yagya is being performed, Mali said.

Scientists are trying to find evidence for the centuries-old practice

Dr Yang Lian, another scientist from the regional office of IITM, said the team of scientists is constantly recording the data to conduct a comparative study. “After measurement, we will analyse the effect of Yagya on the environment. We are noting down the data four times a day — two times during Yagya and in the morning and evening. The comparative data will help us to conclude our study.” Anil Kothari, the director of the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and a part of the team, said, “This study will work as a bridge between science and ancient practices of India. It will offer new insights in the field of environment and science.”

Gajanand Dange, convener of Akshaya Krishi Pariwar, said that if the study failed, then the team would look for new machines for measuring atmospheric pressure. He added that the purpose of the project is to provide “scientific evidence” for the centuries-old traditional beliefs. “Our motive is not to question the efficacy of Yagyas and their effect mentioned in the Vedas. Our effort is to provide supportive scientific evidence so that these traditional methods can be used by the scientists to deal with problems such as global warming and drought,” he said.