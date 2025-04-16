Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 16th April launched a sharp attack over violence in Murshidabad, accusing the West Bengal Mamata Banerjee-led government of remaining silent while the situation worsens and added that “danda (stick)” is the “only treatment for rioters.” He further declared, “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who understand only force, won’t understand words).”

“Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters ‘messengers of peace.’ But those who understand only force won’t listen to words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control,” he stated during a rally in Madhoganj in Hardoi district, where he participated in the victory day celebration of freedom fighter Raja Narpat Singh.

“I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad. The Samajwadi Party is also quiet. Instead of condemning the violence, they’re offering veiled support,” he stated and further highlighted, “They (rioters) are issuing threats after threats. They are shamelessly supporting what happened in Bangladesh. Anyone glorifying what happened in Bangladesh should simply go there. Why be a burden on India’s soil?”

Yogi Adityanath also praised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Waqf Amendment Act. “We are grateful to PM Modi and Amit Shah, who, by passing the Waqf Amendment Act, have put an end to the looting of poor people’s land. Now, the recovered land will be used to build hospitals, houses for the poor, schools, and universities. The looting of land has come to an end, and that’s why these people are upset. They are trying to mislead the public,” he conveyed.

The UP CM added that only strong action, not just words, would deter rioters, drawing a comparison between the state of law and order in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017. “Before 2017, UP was plagued by frequent riots. We restored law and order because rioters only understand one language, the language of Danda (sticks). Mere words won’t stop them,” he pointed out.

On Vijay Diwas in 1857, he presented floral tribute to Raja Narpat Singh, the renowned hero of India’s first independence struggle. He emphasized the significance of the historical location as well as the heritage of Raja Narpat Singh’s fort and land, which are particularly revered in the surrounding districts. He also launched 729 development projects totaling ₹650 crore.

In the Muslim-majority region of Murshidabad in northern Bengal, three individuals lost their lives and numerous Hindu families were attacked, threatened, looted and forced to flee as protests against Waqf Amendment Act escalated into widespread communal violence. In response to the situation, the Calcutta High Court intervened after a petition from the BJP leaders, leading to the deployment of central forces in the affected areas, who are now engaged in regular patrols to help restore law and order.

