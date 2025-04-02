The arrest of a so-called ‘journalist’, Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, by Assam police has stirred quite a controversy not just in the State but the rest of the country. The usual suspects have thrown their weight behind him and are now hailing Dilwar as a free speech crusader.

For the unversed, Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was arrested on 25th March this year on charges of criminal intimidation and verbally abusing a Bodo tribal man with derogatory remarks. The so-called ‘journalist’ was quoted as saying – ‘Boro Jati Hoi Tumi Besi Kora‘.

The incident occurred when he went to ‘question’ the managing director of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, accused of a multi-crore scam, in Guwahati.

Grounds for the arrest of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder

Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 351(2) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The accused’s actions amount to an offence under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the remarks were made to intentionally insult, humiliate, and offend the dignity of the complainant, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe,” the police report stated.

Dilwar runs a propaganda portal dubbed ‘The CrossCurrent’ and claims to be a ‘journalist.’ He is also the Assistant General Secretary of the Gauhati Press Club.

At the same time, he practices as an ‘advocate’, which is strictly against the rules of the Bar Council of India (BCI).

I am again asking @pressclubghy @PCITweets ,isn’t it clear that Dilwar Hussain is no journalist?

Apart from practicing law,he has business interests from textile to transport.

Was he hiding behind a portal to intimidate ppl or expand his business? Request you to do due diligence https://t.co/VNcYdRQb8p pic.twitter.com/wIfctC7ZN9 — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) March 27, 2025

The so-called ‘journalist’ was granted bail on 26th March this year after his arrest a day earlier. A police complaint was filed against Dilwar by Dambaru Saikia, the Managing Director of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.

Dambaru Saikia accused Dilwar of attempting to steal crucial bank documents, leading to the arrest of the so-called ‘journalist’ yet again on 27th March. He was granted bail a day later.

Dilwar had to remain in judicial custody on 28th March. On the following day, he was released on a surety bond of ₹20000.

Tayabur Rahman was involved in several land grabbing cases in Doboka. He was arrested on basis of specific complaint. He is working as a govt teacher and is elder brother of journalist Dilwar Hussain Majumdar. — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) April 1, 2025

On Tuesday (1st April), the Assam Police detained Toibur Rahman Mazumdar, the elder brother of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, from Doboka in Hojai district of the State. The accused is said to be a teacher at a government school.

Usual suspects support Dilwar Hussain Mozumder

As expected, the usual suspects have extended their overwhelming support for the so-called ‘journalist.’ The Press Club of India posted a 2-page statement about Dilwar’s arrest.

“We condemn the Assam Police’s highhandedness in the matter,” it said.

The Press Club of India stands in solidarity with the Guwahati Press Club's protest being held today against the arrest of senior digital media journalist Dilawar Hussain Mozumder by Assam Police post midnight on March 26.



We condemn the Assam Police's highhandedness in the… pic.twitter.com/YrWcg5X6Cl — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) March 26, 2025

There were protests by other ‘journalists’ in Guwahati, demanding the immediate release of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder.

Journalists in Guwahati are protesting against the re-arrest of Dilwar Hussain. In solidarity! @sushmitagoswami https://t.co/ilok6fofpu pic.twitter.com/foJdvyhOvg — Rokibuz Zaman (@ZamanRokibuz_) March 27, 2025

Himanta Biswa Samra slams so-called ‘journalist’

On Tuesday (1st April), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the case of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder during a press conference.

He said, “Dilwar Hussain’s brother is an established mati dalal (land broker). He was arrested in 2021, and a chargesheet was filed against him. But even after the chargesheet, he has been teaching in a school; the government had not even suspended him.”

“That shows how deeply they are working below the government. Dilwar is also a dumper businessman; he has no qualities of a journalist. Go to Hojai and ask – the whole family is known as land brokers,” Sarma emphasised.

The Assam CM has previosuly pointed out that the State government does not recognise Dilwar as a ‘journalist.’

“Just because some Dilwar says that there are irregularities (in the ACAB), does it mean that there are irregularities? That a dying bank is now successful today, that ATMs and new technology have been brought to this bank, these things Dilwar does not know. Assam’s misfortune is that the people of Assam believe whatever Dilwar says. And we are against people like Dilwar. The BJP was born to end people like Dilwar,” Sarma had earlier stated.