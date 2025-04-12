Fulfilling a six-year-old promise made to the wife of Late CRPF Jawan Hemraj Meena, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the wedding ceremonies of her eldest daughter on 11th April in Sangod, Kota. Hemraj Meena was among the 40 Indian security personnel who were martyred in the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. At that time, Birla had promised Meena’s wife, Madhubala, that he would shoulder the responsibilities of her family as her brother. Ever since, Meena’s wife has been tying Rakhi to Birla on Rakshabandhan.

Biral performed the ‘Mayra’ ceremony at the wedding

At the wedding, the Lok Sabha Speaker performed a traditional Rajasthani wedding ceremony of ‘Mayra’, in which the maternal uncle of the bride/groom brings gifts and blessings. The ceremony is also known as ‘Bhaat’. Keeping his word, Birla performed all the rituals and traditions in the capacity of Madhubala’s brother at the wedding. Sangod MLA and Minister of State of the Energy Department in the Government of Rajasthan, Hiranlal Nagar, also participated in the event with Birla.

In an emotional moment, during the ceremony, Birla draped a traditional Chunari called ‘Mayra’ on Madhubala, symbolising his support and blessings. Madhubala, in return, performed the ‘Tilak’ and ‘Aarti’ with Birla. Birla also paid tribute to martyr Hemraj Meena.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attends wedding ceremony of late CRPF personnel Hemraj Meena's daughter Reena in Rajasthan's Kota.



Meena lost his life in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. pic.twitter.com/Wjpj8DeyfX — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 12, 2025

Om Birla also paid floral tributes at the statue of Shaheed Hemraj Meena.

“I had the good fortune of performing the Mayra ceremony on the auspicious occasion of the marriage of Reena, daughter of martyr Hemraj Meena Ji and sister Veerangana Madhubala Ji, in Sangod (Kota) parliamentary constituency. My heart is filled with pride and joy that our daughter Reena is now going to start her new life. This occasion is not only full of emotion for the family, but is also a moment of pride, when the years of loving upbringing, sanskar and hopes have come true. Martyr Hemraj Meena Ji’s unique sacrifice and unwavering patriotism for the nation have always been a source of inspiration for all of us. I pray to God that daughter Reena’s married life be full of love, trust and harmony and that she always moves forward with happiness, prosperity and respect, ” Brila wrote on X, sharing some pictures from the ceremony.

संसदीय क्षेत्र के सांगोद (कोटा) में शहीद हेमराज मीणा जी व बहन वीरांगना मधुबाला जी की सुपुत्री रीना के विवाह के शुभ अवसर पर मायरा भरने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। मन गर्व और आनंद से अभिभूत है कि हमारी बिटिया रीना अब अपने नए जीवन की शुरुआत करने जा रही है। यह अवसर न केवल परिवार के लिए… pic.twitter.com/PM8gihNb8b — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 11, 2025

Birla took responsibility for Meena’s six children

The Pulwama attack had left an indelible mark on the family of martyr Hemraj, plunging them into immense grief. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s timely support helped alleviate some of their pain. He formed a strong bond with Veerangana Madhubala, promising to stand by the family through life’s joys and sorrows. Over the past six years, on Rakhi and Bhai Dooj, Veerangana Madhubala tied Rakhi to him and did tilak. The Lok Sabha Speaker once again stood with the martyr’s family when the occasion of the marriage of martyr Hemraj and Veerangana Madhubala’s daughter came.

The relatives of the martyr’s family said that Birla has been keeping his promise for six years. They said that he has supported the family through thick and thin, and has taken care of the education and other needs of Meena’s six children. Madhubala has six children, including 4 sons and 2 daughters. Her eldest daughter, Rina Meena, is getting married on 14th April.