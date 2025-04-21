Monday, April 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUS: Former law firm partner of pro-Khalistani Harmeet Dhillon dogwhistles against Indian-orign FBI special...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US: Former law firm partner of pro-Khalistani Harmeet Dhillon dogwhistles against Indian-orign FBI special agent for arresting terrorist

Deol was insinuating that it must be the handiwork of an Indian-origin FBI agent supposedly working for Indian interests against Khalistani cause.

OpIndia Staff
US: Ex-partner of Harmeet Dhillon dogwhistles against Indian-origin FBI agent for arresting Khalistani terrorist
Terrorist Harpeet Singh, Harmeet Dhillon and John-Paul S Deol

On Saturday (19th April), the former law firm partner of pro-Khalistani Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general in charge of civil rights in the US Department of Justice, was seen dog-whistling against an Indian-origin FBI special agent.

The development came two days after the FBI field office in Sacramento arrested a terrorist named Harpeet Singh, who was responsible for carrying out attacks in the Punjab State of India.

“Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture,” tweeted FBI Sacramento on Thursday (17th April).

John-Paul S Deol is a partner at Dhillon Law Group Inc., which was founded by pro-Khalistani Harmeet Dhillon in 2006. Dhillon left the firm in 2025 after being appointed the assistant attorney general in charge of civil rights in the US Department of Justice by Donald Trump.

Deol, the now ex-partner of Harmeet Dhillon, was seen dog-whistling against Indian-origin Siddhartha Patel, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Sacramento Field Office.

Given that the particular FBI office had arrested a Khalistani terrorist (Harpeet Singh in this case), Deol was insinuating that it must be the handiwork of an Indian-origin FBI agent supposedly working for Indian interests against Khalistani cause.

Screengrab of the now-deleted tweet of John-Paul S Deol

“Accha? (Okay),” he tweeted alongside a picture of Patel. Deol thus shrewdly painted a target on the head of the Indian-origin FBI agent by unleashing pro-Khalistani extremists on his way.

After being called out for his dog-whistling (here and here), the former partner of Harmeet Dhillon quietly deleted his tweet.

Deol later tried to rationalise his actions by claiming that FBI Sacramento itself has posted about its special agent.


Screengrab of the tweet of John-Paul S Deol

“Someone, quick, advise the FBI that they posted the name and picture of their Special Agent in Charge and that it’s been out there for a year,” he tweeted.

Appointment of Harmeet Dhillon in Trump 2.0 cabinet

Harmeet K. Dhillon had long been accused of being a terror sympathiser and harbouring Khalistani sentiments—an extremist ideology that uses violence as a tool to push its objectives and calls for the secession of the Punjab state from India and the establishment of an independent Sikh-majority Khalistan.

Nothing corroborates her pro-Khalistan bent more starkly than her stance on the Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.

In March 2024, she quoted The Economist report on how Indian migrants were helping PM Narendra Modi in campaigning at home and lobbying for India abroad.

Quoting the report, Dhillon repeated the baseless accusations that the Indian government is assassinating critics in the diaspora.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Wadala Police stop Ram Navami procession, detain 30; Hindus say permission was repeatedly denied

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, where Hindu activists were seen getting into a minor scuffle with the police who had come to stop the procession. At least six Hindu activists were reportedly injured.
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi called IUML ‘secular’, the offshoot of Jinnah’s Muslim League calls itself “a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights” in petition...

OpIndia Staff -
The IUML, which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once boasted of as a 'secular party', has described itself as "a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights" in its petition filed before the Supreme Court.

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor and Red Cross worker terminated for assaulting and dragging out 77-year-old man from Chattarpur Hospital, Superintendent suspended

Newslaundry ropes in ‘journalist’ to downplay exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, tries to shield Muslim mobs by claiming ‘provocation’: Here is the actual truth

Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru’s legacy of truth and courage; forgets how Motilal Nehru pulled strings to get Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison, abandoned a...

Canada: Over half a million people with Khalistan flags join Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, effigies of Modi, Shah and Jaishankar in jail...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Maharashtra: Wadala Police stop Ram Navami procession, detain 30; Hindus say permission was repeatedly denied

OpIndia Staff -

Over 67,000 Pakistanis may miss Hajj this year due to delays and mismanagement, PKR 36 billion collected from pilgrims stuck in Saudi Arabia

ANI -

While Rahul Gandhi called IUML ‘secular’, the offshoot of Jinnah’s Muslim League calls itself “a political entity dedicated to safeguarding Muslim rights” in petition...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor and Red Cross worker terminated for assaulting and dragging out 77-year-old man from Chattarpur Hospital, Superintendent suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry ropes in ‘journalist’ to downplay exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, tries to shield Muslim mobs by claiming ‘provocation’: Here is the actual truth

OpIndia Staff -

Dehi: Nine people including main accused ‘Lady Don’ Zikra and two minors arrested for murder of Hindu boy in Seelampur

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru’s legacy of truth and courage; forgets how Motilal Nehru pulled strings to get Jawaharlal out of Nabha prison, abandoned a...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Over half a million people with Khalistan flags join Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, effigies of Modi, Shah and Jaishankar in jail...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Gurdwara in Vancouver and Surrey’s Lakshmi Narayan Temple desecrated with pro-Khalistan graffiti, people call it ‘attempt to instill fear’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Throw my ashes in drain if justice not done to me’: Engineer takes own life alleging harassment by wife and in-laws in UP’s Etawah,...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com