On 25th April, the atmosphere in Jaipur’s Walled City area turned tense after members of the Muslim community became violent over posters with slogans of “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Terrorism Murdabad” pasted outside Jama Masjid. The posters were put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hawamahal, Baba Balmukund Acharya, and his supporters during a protest in response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the incident, the Muslim community pressured police to file an FIR against MLA Balmukund and several BJP workers at Manak Chowk police station. As the FIR was registered against those who were condemning a terrorist attack and Pakistan, the hostile neighbouring country, it raises questions about why it caused such outrage among the Muslim community. Notably, this is not an isolated incident. Similar incidents have happened across the country where Muslims raised objections over anti-Pakistan slogans following the terror attack.

How the protest unfolded

On 25th April, MLA Balmukund and his supporters gathered at Badi Chaupad to protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack. On 22nd April, terrorists killed 27 innocent Hindus in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, sparking outrage across the country. Notably, eyewitnesses and family members of the victims confirmed that the terrorists verified if the victims were Hindus before killing them.

The MLA and his supporters paid tribute to the victims. They also raised slogans including “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Terrorism Murdabad”. Furthermore, they put up posters with the same slogans in nearby areas, including outside Jama Masjid.

A video of MLA Balmukund went viral on social media where he was seen pasting posters and raising slogans against Pakistan and terrorism.

Following the protest staged by the MLA and his supporters, members of the Muslim community gathered around Johri Bazaar. They claimed that slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” were raised near the mosque, which apparently hurt their religious sentiments. They demanded the immediate arrest of the BJP MLA.

Soon after they started gathering, the situation turned volatile. Additional police force was called from five police stations. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Additional CP Hari Shankar Sharma, and Deputy Police Commissioner Rashi Dogra Dudi rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

Heavy police presence but no arrests yet

Though the FIR was registered under Sections 298, 300, 302, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police did not arrest anyone. Normalcy returned to Johri Bazaar the following morning and the market remained open. However, additional police force was deployed throughout the day in the walled city area to ensure no further escalation happened in Jama Masjid and adjoining lanes.

The mosque committee and several Muslim leaders insisted that mere FIRs would not suffice and threatened fresh protests if the MLA and his supporters were not arrested by the evening. They also scheduled a meeting at the mosque to decide the next course of action.

The next day, on Saturday, a Muslim mob tried to shut down shops in the area demanding arrest of MLA Balmukund. Police had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Muslim mob also targetted Hindus protesting with “Pakistan Murdabad” posters.

Outside Jama Masjid Johri Bazaar In Jaipur, a mob of Muslims attacked Hindus for carrying posters of 'Pakistan murdabad'. They said that this country will become Pakistan.



BJP MLA stands firm; questions sympathies

Speaking to the media, MLA Balmukund asserted that protesting against Pakistan and terrorists could never be wrong. He said, “Those who are disturbed by slogans against terrorism and Pakistan must introspect about where their loyalties lie.”

Locals came out in support of MLA Balmukund and expressed strong resentment over the FIR lodged against him. They insisted that the protest was against terrorists, and it had nothing to do with hurting religious sentiments.

A protest against terrorism that turned communal

Notably, the slogans raised and posters put up mainly targeted Pakistan and terrorism. However, members of the Muslim community reacted with fury. It raises uncomfortable questions about why condemnation of terrorists and Pakistan irked them.

OpIndia tried contacting MLA Balmukund Acharya but could not establish communication.