On 1st April, Hindu women collecting donations for a Mahayagya were attacked with stones in Koderma district of Jharkhand. The incident took place in Chhatarbar village where women from neighbouring Chechai village had gone as part of a religious tradition.

गिरिडीह के बाद कोडरमा में भी यज्ञ के लिए कलश यात्रा के दौरान महिलाओं पर पथराव….



छतरबर में पथराव के बाद इलाके में तनाव,,,, भारी संख्या में पुलिस ने संभाला मोर्चा…. pic.twitter.com/qa4VhOjey5 — News18 Jharkhand (@News18Jharkhand) April 1, 2025

Women targeted while carrying sacred pots

They were following a long-held custom of seeking mangal (donations) from seven nearby villages for a Mahayagya that is scheduled to be held from 9th to 17th April in Chechai. Around 50-60 women were out to collect the donations and 11 of them were carrying sacred Kalash (pots) on their heads.

As they passed through Chhatarbar, stones were allegedly hurled at them from roodtops by the members of another community. Several Kalash were damaged during the attack causing panic among the women. They immediately informed their family members on phone about the incident.

Rapid response and heightened security

Upon receiving the alert, villagers from Chechai rushed to the spot. Police was informed that reached promptly and safely escorted the women out while dispersing the crowd. Senior officials including SDO Riya Singh, SDPO Anil Kumar Singh, DSP Rathibhan Singh, and local station officers arrived to take control of the situation. OpIndia tried contacting SDO Riya Singh but could not establish communication.

Heavy police deployment was placed to maintain law and order. Speaking to OpIndia, SDPO Anil Kumar confirmed police deployment in the area but refused to delve into further details.

A senior official told OpIndia that though reports of stone pelting were received, the veracity of the claims are being investigated. Further information about the incident will be released through official channels once the investigation is over.

Drone surveillance and search operations

Police have launched a rigorous search operation in Chhatarbar using drones to monitor rooftops and open spaces for hidden stones and other suspicious objects. SDPO Anil Kumar Singh said, “Drone surveillance is being used to scan rooftops for any unusual items. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

BJP condemned stone pelting incident

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president and LoP in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, condemned the incident. In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Reports have emerged of stone-pelting by members of a particular community during a Kalash Yatra in Koderma and during the playing of Ram Navami bhajans in Giridih. The incident of stone-pelting on women during the Kalash Yatra is not only deeply condemnable but also a glaring example of the total failure of the state government and administration. How shameful and unfortunate it is that mothers and sisters taking part in a sacred procession linked to the worship of goddesses cannot even be provided basic security! When police officers are punished by the government for merely appealing for peace, it is only natural for miscreants to feel emboldened. The situation in Jharkhand has now become so dire that the Hindu community cannot even celebrate its own festivals peacefully. The circumstances are fast deteriorating to a level even worse than what is seen in West Bengal, where Hindu festivals are regularly targeted. Mr Hemant, stop putting the patience of the Hindu community through such a severe test. Take strict action against those pelting stones and set a strong example so that all festivals may be celebrated in an atmosphere of harmony.” OpIndia tried contacting Marandi but could not establish communication.

कोडरमा में कलश यात्रा के दौरान महिलाओं पर और गिरिडीह में रामनवमी का भजन बजाने के दौरान समुदाय विशेष द्वारा पथराव किए जाने की सूचना है।



कलश यात्रा के दौरान महिलाओं पर पथराव की घटना न केवल घोर निंदनीय है, बल्कि राज्य सरकार और प्रशासन की पूरी तरह से विफलता का स्पष्ट प्रमाण भी है।… — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) April 1, 2025

Age-old tradition disrupted by violence

The Mahayagya is considered a major spiritual event which includes seeking bhiksha from villages including Chhatarbar, Karma, Jhumri, Kariyawar Maisoundha, Puto, and Kanungobigha. This tradition was peacefully observed until now.

In a statement, police said that they will soon hold a peace meeting of elders from both communities to prevent further escalation and maintain peace in the region.