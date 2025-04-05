Saturday, April 5, 2025
Manipur: Meitei Muslim youth lynched by Muslim mob after he burnt a copy of Quran and shared the video on social media

OpIndia Staff

In Manipur, a Muslim youth from the Meitei Pangal community was lynched by a Muslim mob for allegedly burning a copy of the Quran. The incident took place in Yairipok of Thoubal district on Friday night after the victim shared a video on social media showing him desecrating the holy Quran.

The deceased has been identified as Md Imran, son of Late Azaruddin from Yairipok Kekru Loubuk Leikai. He had uploaded a video in which he was seen holding a copy of Quran in his hand and making provocative comments on the Islamic scripture. After that, he was seen setting the book on fire.

While burning the book, Imran said that the Quran contained the story of the creation of the world by the Almighty Creator, and added that time for the Quran has come to an end. He then said that the Creator had commanded it to be burnt and then proceeded to set the holy book on fire.

The video went viral quickly, causing outrage among the Muslims in the area. A large group of Muslims tracked him down and attacked him. The incident took place at around 6:20 PM.

The youth died in the mob attack. At around 9 PM on Friday, the police recovered the body near a river bank at Yairipok Bamon Leikai Mathak after getting information about the incident. Reportedly, his body was found without any clothes.

Police have registered two cases in the matter, for the blasphemy committed by Imran and for the mob lynching of Imran.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading inflammatory content on social media.

