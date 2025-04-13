OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Sunday, April 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMurshidabad violence: Hindus demand President’s rule, permanent BSF camp, say police didn’t help when...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Murshidabad violence: Hindus demand President’s rule, permanent BSF camp, say police didn’t help when their houses and shops were vandalised by Muslim mob

People in Murshidabad are scared and upset after violence broke out, while some of their homes and shops were attacked, and they are asking for more security.

ANI

After violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad following the amended Waqf law, locals have demanded President’s rule in stating that their homes and shops were vandalised which has left them them feeling unsafe and unprotected.

Speaking to ANI, a local, Manoj Ghosh said, “They burnt shops and vandalised houses. We want BSF presence here permanently if things are to be peaceful… A police station is very close to here, but they didn’t come.”

Another local said, “We want President’s rule here. There’s chaos and hooliganism everywhere.”

A local vendor from Murshidabad said, “We want security, nothing else. Our shops were vandalised… Where will we go, we have children and women in our families. They entered our houses and vandalised everything.”

People in Murshidabad are scared and upset after violence broke out, while some of their homes and shops were attacked, and they are asking for more security. Some want the BSF (Border Security Force) to stay in the area permanently, while others are asking for President’s Rule, claiming that the police did not help during the violence.

On Saturday, a special bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces “immediately” in Murshidabad. And after that BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence in the district, West Bengal Police said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

