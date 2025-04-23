On 22nd April, Islamic terrorists brutally killed 28 people, mostly Hindus, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists singled out Hindus from among the tourists and shot them dead. As soon as reports of the attack reached the public, a wave of anger swept across the nation. The attack happened days before the scheduled release of the film Abir Gulaal, in which Pakistani actor Fawad Khan plays the lead role opposite Vaani Kapoor. Netizens are now demanding a ban on the film and urging everyone to boycott it.

The film, which is scheduled for release on 9th May, is a romantic comedy directed by Aarti S Bagdi. However, in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, netizens are voicing outrage at the decision to cast a Pakistani artist in an Indian production. Notably, Pakistani artists have not been allowed to perform in India or be part of any production for a long time. Especially after several terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the Uri terror attack, and several others, sentiment against Pakistani artists has grown stronger.

In 2016, when the Uri terror attack occurred, Fawad appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, triggering widespread criticism. At that time, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association even passed a resolution announcing an informal ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry. The restriction was lifted in 2022, and soon actors like Fawad began getting roles in Indian films. The Pahalgam incident, however, has reopened old but unhealed wounds, rekindling the demand for a complete cultural boycott.

X user 0_1608 wrote, “After this attack on our Indian Brothers & Sisters every Pakistani Actors & Artist should be banned. We all strongly condemn this cowardly act.”

X user Bulla Tweets wrote, “This Movie should not get a single audience in theaters!! Bycott such actors. Their greed for work and money has always shamed us as nation. They stand with anything but nation in the name of Art!”

Another user Anand wrote, “Govt must BAN ‘Abir Gulal’ release NOW! Gutterwood’s Paki artist pandering is a disgrace. They mock our sacrifices and must face consequences. Actors working with Pakis? BOYCOTT them hard!”

X user Avi Nash wrote, “Still in favor of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema? Are we still going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made in India with Pakistani actors?”

Ongoing debate over Vaani Kapoor’s support and casting choices

Vaani Kapoor, who is the lead in the film Abir Gulaal opposite Fawad Khan, has found herself at the centre of the controversy. She has reportedly been vocal in social media debates surrounding Pakistani actors working in the Indian film industry. In fact, hours before news of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam spread like wildfire, Vaani had posted a Live Video with Fawad on Instagram, leading to severe backlash from users in the comments.

MNS warns cinema owners against screening

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), known for its hard stance on cross-border cultural ties, has reiterated its opposition to the film’s release in the state. The party has warned cinema hall owners that Abir Gulaal will not be allowed to screen in Maharashtra. The Raj Thackeray-led political outfit has long maintained that Pakistani artists should not be permitted to work in India, especially given the ongoing threat of state-sponsored terrorism from across the border.

The demand to ban Pakistani artists will grow stronger

The nation is still reeling from the horrors of the Pahalgam terror attack. Interestingly, Vaani and Fawad, who were active on social media promoting the film, have gone silent since the attack. The timing of Abir Gulaal’s release has definitely struck a raw nerve. As of now, the film’s release remains scheduled, but the storm surrounding it does not seem likely to calm down anytime soon, which may lead to an actual ban or at least a delay in the release. The concerned stakeholders who have allowed Pakistani actors to work in the Indian film industry need to rethink their decision.