Pahalgam attack: Trader unions and political parties call for complete shut-down in Kashmir valley, say they condemn the incident

Following the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, the political parties as well as traders’ unions in the region have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday to show solidarity with the victims’ families and to condemn the attack.

Speaking to ANI on the complete shutdown in the valley, Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association, said that the complete shutdown was to show a strong condemnation and protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Following the heart-wrenching incident that happened yesterday, the Kashmir traders and manufacturers association will be in complete shutdown today. We have protested against it and condemn this act as strongly as possible. Islam doesn’t allow such things where people get killed… It is the death of humanity… We are really against these acts… Yesterday we had a meeting on the shutdown… We also want to keep these acts away from the region… In solidarity, we have called for a total shutdown in response to the attack,” Kongposh said.

Business communities in Poonch also held protests, calling for a complete shutdown in response to the terror attack yesterday.

Ankit Maheshwari, a tourist from Rajasthan, stated that it was rare to witness such a shutdown in Kashmir; however, he noted that the locals have been very supportive despite the shutdown.

“This is a big incident, and it is very sad. This should not happen, as it is a very beautiful place, but it is very sad. It has never happened to tourists, and now it has happened for the first time. This should be condemned, and it is very rare that Kashmir has shut down… But the locals here are very supportive and are doing a lot despite the shutdown,” he said.

Ashiq Hussain, a resident of Srinagar, emphasised that the attack was the “murder of humanity” and questioned why such incidents take place, as it damages the name of the place.

“The news of the tourists who were attacked in Pahalgam is not a good thing because this is the murder of humanity… It is unclear why such incidents are occurring now. Currently, tourism is at its peak, but you will soon see the impact it has. Our name is being tarnished by this situation, which is worsening all over the world. If someone is making a mistake, then our name is getting worse. We don’t want such things to happen. This is absolutely wrong… We Kashmiris are all with them (the victims) right now, with their pain,” Hussain stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and show solidarity with the victims’ families.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a “complete success” and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post on X, JKNC wrote, “On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success.”

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and supported the shutdown, calling it an “attack on all of us.”

Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has termed the attack an “assault on the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir” and has also extended its support to the Bandh.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the shutdown and peacefully protest against the “heinous crime.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.



