On 5th April, a homeopathy doctor named Khalid Khan in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly attempting to convert a minor Hindu girl to Islam under the guise of medical treatment. In a complaint filed at Tilwara Police Station, the victim’s father accused the doctor of manipulating his daughter into abandoning Hindu beliefs and observing Islamic practices on the promise of a better life in exchange for conversion. The accused reportedly contacted her secretly and issued threats to the family when confronted. OpIndia has accessed the FIR registered in the case.

Accused doctor allegedly manipulated girl to embrace Islam

According to Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, Khan, who operated a clinic in the Tilwara Ghat area, used his interactions with the 17-year-old patient to gradually manipulate her psychologically. Reportedly, the minor approached the clinic for treatment of fever some months ago. Over time, Khan reportedly began denigrating Hinduism while glorifying Islam and persuaded the girl to observe Islamic practices such as Roza.

The family of the victim accused Khan of brainwashing the girl and enticing her with promises of better education, a comfortable life, and material benefits if she agreed to convert. It has been further alleged that Khan threatened her parents, stating that the girl would now act only as per his directions and warned them against trying to stop the communication. Fearing that their daughter, who is still a minor, was being influenced into abandoning Hindu practices and embracing Islam, the family approached the police to file a complaint against the doctor.

FIR details reveal planned and persistent coercion

The FIR in the matter was registered on 2nd April 2025 under Sections 3 and 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, which deal with unlawful conversion by misrepresentation, coercion, or allurement, especially involving minors. The incident reportedly began on 8th August 2024, when the victim first came into contact with the accused at his clinic.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the victim’s father. According to the FIR, the victim had initially sought treatment from Khan due to illness. During these visits, Khan allegedly began influencing her to adopt Islamic beliefs while disparaging Hindu customs. He reportedly lured the victim with false promises of a better future, higher education, and luxuries. He attempted to pressure her into converting to Islam.

The victim’s father recounted in his complaint that he repeatedly warned Khan to stay away from his daughter. However, the accused refused. At one point, he threatened that if her parents stop the victim from meeting him, he would pursue the victim to file a false complaint against her parents.

Khan allegedly said, “She will now act only on my command. If you try to stop her from talking to me, I’ll have her file a false complaint against you.” The FIR further mentions that Khan kept secretly contacting Meenakshi and persuaded her to abandon Hindu worship and participate in Islamic rituals.

Investigation in the matter is currently underway.