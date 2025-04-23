Wednesday, April 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court commutes death sentence of man who killed his wife, 4 children and...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court commutes death sentence of man who killed his wife, 4 children and raped his own daughter, for his ‘consistent efforts at being a model prisoner’

While convicting him for the murder of his family, the trial court rejected his defence that he killed his family out of unhappiness and frustration and not due to criminal tendency. The court noted that the manner of commission of the crime was well-arranged and planned.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (22nd April) commuted the death penalty of a man convicted of brutally murdering his entire family, including his wife and 4 children, in Kerala and raping his own daughter. The convict named Reji Kumar alias Reji was granted a death sentence in 2010 trial court, which found him guilty of the murdering his wife Lissy and 4 children, aged 12, 10, 9 and 3, and raping his eldest daughter before killing her.

Reji’s conviction and the death penalty were upheld by the Kerala High Court in 2014, which noted, “Here, the evidence is conclusive enough to hold that the appellant had no repentance at all.”

The convict moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the High Court. Deciding on his appeal, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta observed that the convict showed ‘significant improvement’ in his conduct during his imprisonment. The court noted that he did not have any criminal history, was given responsibilities by jail authorities, and donated ₹83,000 to various causes involving the bail of fellow prisoners. The Apex Court also took into account his childhood trauma due to neglect and family instability, and psychological reports. “Considering the facts that the convict-appellant had no prior antecedents, good conduct for the past 16-17 years of incarceration, difficulties in mental health, and consistent efforts at being a model prisoner, we find that the imposition of the death penalty would be unjustified. He is, therefore, removed from death row,” the Supreme Court said, altering his sentence from the death penalty to life imprisonment for the duration of his natural life.

“However, considering the severity of the crime, the number of persons killed, that out of five, four were his own children, we are of the view that he does not deserve to be set free and direct that he shall spend the remainder of his days in jail, till his last breath, hoping to do acts of penance to atone for the crimes he has committed and particularly for the fact that he extinguished four bright flames….The death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment till the end of natural life,” the Court said.

The convict had an affair with another woman and was suspected his wife of infidelity

Convict Reji, a chemistry graduate with a diploma in computer applications, used to work as an agricultural labourer. He had a wife, Lissy, and four children—three daughters (aged 12, 9, and 3) and a son (aged 10). In the course of his employment, he developed intimate relations with a woman named Usha. Besides, he suspected his wife of infidelity and believed that the youngest daughter was not his. The High Court observed that Reji wanted to live with Usha, and therefore, he killed his entire family to clear his way. “The evidence would indicate that the intention of the appellant was to live with PW24 (Usha) after annihilating his family,” the High Court noted.

While convicting him for the murder of his family, the trial court rejected his defence that he killed his family out of unhappiness and frustration and not due to criminal tendency. The court noted that the manner of commission of the crime was well-arranged and planned.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Global Leftist media starts covering up Islamic terrorism by Pakistan, calls Pahalgam terrorists ‘gunmen’, mentions ‘Indian administered Kashmir’ and more

Anurag -
Al Jazeera referred to Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir” and described the terrorists as “gunmen”, thereby watering down the intensity and seriousness of the attack. In the video, Al Jazeera claimed no one had claimed responsibility for the attack, but stated that “the police blamed armed groups fighting against Indian rule”.
News Reports

TheWire misquotes eyewitness to whitewash the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack, quietly updates report after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
A report published by The Wire and authored by one Jehangir Ali quotes an eyewitness of the attack from a video that went viral minutes after it was uploaded online. In the video, a woman, clearly shocked by the attack, could be heard frantically saying that terrorists came and fired bullets at her husband after asking his name and saying he was not a Muslim.

Pahalgam attack: Trader unions and political parties call for complete shut-down in Kashmir valley, say they condemn the incident

Pune Porsche accident case: Medics got 3 lakhs for switching blood samples, how corruption and influence worked at every level for the rich to...

Hindus stripped and killed point blank after confirming identity: How the barbaric “Aurangzeb ki aulaad” is responsible for the Palgham terror attack

‘Pants pulled down, ID cards checked’: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam days after Pakistan COAS Asim Munir’s anti-Hindu rant; several casualties reported

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Global Leftist media starts covering up Islamic terrorism by Pakistan, calls Pahalgam terrorists ‘gunmen’, mentions ‘Indian administered Kashmir’ and more

Anurag -

TheWire misquotes eyewitness to whitewash the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack, quietly updates report after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam attack: Trader unions and political parties call for complete shut-down in Kashmir valley, say they condemn the incident

ANI -

‘Dharavi culture’ is a myth, no one deserves to live in a slum!

Anurag -

Telangana Waqf Board claims 300 acres of land: 10,000 families worried about their future as it hangs in balance following the claim

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche accident case: Medics got 3 lakhs for switching blood samples, how corruption and influence worked at every level for the rich to...

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindus stripped and killed point blank after confirming identity: How the barbaric “Aurangzeb ki aulaad” is responsible for the Palgham terror attack

Jinit Jain -

Adani Group vs Hindenburg: Indian conglomerate emerged victorious in its battle against the short-seller

OpIndia Staff -

‘Pants pulled down, ID cards checked’: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam days after Pakistan COAS Asim Munir’s anti-Hindu rant; several casualties reported

OpIndia Staff -

Infighting breaks out within the Congress over Karnataka ‘caste survey’ which shows drastic rise of Muslim population, decline of Lingayats and Vokkaligas: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com