In a powerful and unprecedented move, the Scottish Parliament passed Motion S6M-17089, officially condemning Hinduphobia for the first time in Scottish—and indeed UK—history. Tabled by Ash Regan, MSP for Edinburgh Eastern and member of the Alba Party, the motion marks a watershed moment in the fight against religious discrimination.

The motion, which drew broad cross-party support from MSPs including Colin Beattie, Stephanie Callaghan, and Kevin Stewart, specifically recognises the “alarming levels of prejudice, marginalisation, and discrimination” experienced by Scotland’s Hindu community. More importantly, it commends the Gandhian Peace Society (GPS) for its pivotal report exposing these issues and pushing for real change.

“Scotland’s diversity is its strength,” said Regan during her address. “But we cannot celebrate that diversity while ignoring the voices of those harmed by prejudice. This motion isn’t just symbolic—it’s a demand for tangible change.”

The Report that sparked a movement

At the heart of this legislative milestone lies a landmark study: “Hinduphobia in Scotland: Understanding, Addressing, and Overcoming Prejudice”. Authored by Dhruva Kumar (General Secretary and Trustee of GPS), Anuranjan Jha(President of GPS), Sukhi Bains, Ajit Trivedi, and Neil Lal (President & Chairman of the Indian Council of Scotland and UK), the report is the first UK parliamentary-recognised analysis of anti-Hindu discrimination.

“As Scotland reckons with its commitment to inclusivity, Ash Regan’s motion sets a precedent: religious harmony is not passive, it is fought for, legislated, and cherished. With global attention from the Indian diaspora and Scottish policymakers alike, this moment transcends borders, proving that justice for one community strengthens the soul of a nation,” Mr Dhruva Kumar, one of the authors of the seminal report “Hinduphobia in Scotland: Understanding, Addressing, and Overcoming Prejudice” and a political activist based out of Glasgow, UK, poignantly noted.

Dhruva Kumar (L) with Ash Regan (R)

The report weaves together statistical data, testimonies, and firsthand accounts to reveal a grim picture: hate crimes, temple vandalism, workplace exclusion, and deep-seated cultural stigmas affecting Scotland’s 30,000-strong Hindu population.

“When places of worship are vandalised or families face slurs, it’s not just Hindus being attacked—it’s Scotland’s values of tolerance,” said Neil Lal. “This report is a mirror held up to our society, urging us to do better.”

“Gandhiji taught us that non-violence includes combating ignorance,” added co-authors Jha and Kumar. “By addressing Hinduphobia, we’re building bridges across all communities.”

Dhruva Kumar

A united political and cultural front

The motion’s backing across party lines reflects a rare unity on issues of racial and religious equality. Presented to Holyrood’s Cross-Party Group on Challenging Racial and Religious Prejudice, the report has already influenced national dialogue.

Professor Peter Hopkins, the group’s convenor, hailed the report’s evidence-based approach, while Chair Foysol Choudhary called it a “critical tool for policymakers.”

The significance of the motion hasn’t gone unnoticed in the wider community. Indian diaspora leaders, such as Acharya Dr. Abhishek Joshi, Rashmi Rai, and Poonam Prajapati, welcomed the Parliament’s recognition.

“This motion isn’t an endpoint—it’s the beginning of a journey toward mutual respect,” they said. “Let it inspire global action.”

Scottish author Aline Dobbie echoed those sentiments, praising the initiative as “a hopeful moment for anyone who believes in a fairer, more inclusive Scotland.”

The Road Ahead: From recognition to reform

The Gandhian Peace Society’s report outlines concrete steps to turn awareness into action:

Legal Reform: Amend the Hate Crime Act to explicitly recognise Hinduphobia. Education: Incorporate accurate teachings of Hinduism into school curricula. Workplace Policy: Enforce religious accommodation and anti-discrimination training. Community Support: Establish interfaith networks and victim support hubs.

Backed by the voices of scholars, spiritual leaders, and everyday citizens, the report has already gained international attention, from the UK to India and beyond. It has also sparked conversations on platforms like Awaz FM 107.2, where key contributors, including Sukhi Bains and Acharya Joshi, emphasised the importance of interfaith dialogue and unity.

A Call to every Scot

As Motion S6M-17089 progresses through Parliament, the Gandhian Peace Society is urging citizens to engage with its findings, support grassroots efforts, and champion inclusive policy reform.

This is more than just a political development—it’s a cultural shift. Scotland is taking a bold step toward ensuring that no one lives in fear for practising their faith.

With eyes now on how this motion transforms into lasting change, one thing is clear: a historic door has been opened—and the journey toward a more just, tolerant Scotland has begun.

The full report can be read here.