The Karni Sena’s uproar against Samajwadi Party motormouth Ramji Lal Suman over his outrageous remarks against Rana Sanga is yet to subside, and the Samajwadi Party leader has courted yet another controversy. On Monday (14th April 2025), Ramji Lal Suman attended a program celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar as the chief guest. While addressing the crowd, Suman claimed that contrary to the claim that there is a Hindu temple under every mosque, there are Buddhist monasteries under every temple.

Ramji Lal Suman went on to issue threats of violence against Karni Sena, saying that Akhilesh Yadav is coming to Agra on 19th April, and then there will be a fight.

“We have given the slogan of Picchada-Dalit-Adivasi. This fight will go on for a long time. I want to tell them that the ground is ready, now there will be a fight. You will say that there is a temple under every mosque, then we will have to say that there is a Buddhist monastery under every temple. Do not dig up old graves, otherwise you will have to face consequences,” Ramjilal Suman said.

He further attacked the Karni Sena, saying that if they think Muslims have DNA of Mughal tyrant Babur, whose DNA do Rajputs have. “If you say that Muslims have Babur’s DNA, then whose DNA do you have? Please tell me this too,” the Samajwadi Party leader added.

This comes amidst massive protests by Karni Sena against Ramji Lal Suman over his remarks calling Rana Sanga a ‘traitor’. Ramji Lal Suman made the controversial remarks while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on 21st March. He said that the Indian Muslims did not consider Babur as their ideal and followed the Sufi tradition. “They follow Muhammad Saheb and the Sufi tradition. However, I want to ask, who brought Babur here? It was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi. So, if that’s the case, then Hindus must be descendants of the traitor Sanga. We criticize Babur, but why do we not criticize Rana Sanga?” he said.

“Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. He had the misconception that Babur was a robber, and that he would go back, and Rana Sanga would rule, but Babur declared himself the ruler of Hindustan and refused to leave,” the Samajwadi Party MP added.

Outraged by his disrespectful comments about the Rajput ruler, several Karni Sena activists stormed his residence in Agra, damaging vehicles and other property. Karni Sena also held protests at different places in Uttar Pradesh against his remarks. Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu condemned his remarks and said that he insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals. He demanded an apology from Ramji Lal Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. An FIR was registered by the Agra police in connection with vandalism at the MP’s house, and several persons were detained.

Despite the outrage, the Samajwadi Party leader refused to apologise saying that he will not apologise for his comments in this life. While Ramji Lal Suman may have not apologised despite triggering a huge outcry with his factually incorrect and offensive remarks, he recently approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection for himself and his family.