The Allahabad High Court in a controversial order, blamed the rape victim for the crime against her. As per reports, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court made the comment that ‘the victim invited trouble’ while granting bail to the accused.

On Tuesday, April 15, Supreme Court of India expressed their anger at the orders from the Allahabad High Court. Notably, Allahabad High Court is one of the oldest constitutional courts in India, but the behaviour of the Judges there displayed an insensitive outlook towards women.

The victim is a student at a popular university in Noida. The incident occurred in September 2024 where the victim had gone with her friends to a bar. At around 3 am, the victim was in an intoxicated state and upon insistence by the accused, she had agreed to go with him to his flat to rest.

The victim had complained that instead of taking him to his nearby flat, the accused took him to a relative’s place in Gurgaon and raped her.

The High Court blamed the victim for ‘inviting trouble’ and held her responsible for the rape.

The Supreme Court took objection to the Allahabad High Court Order which granted bail to a man accused of committing rape against a college student while observing that the victim had herself invited trouble and was responsible for the rape.

“This Court is of the view that even if the allegation of the victim is accepted as true, then it can also be concluded that she herself invited trouble and was also responsible for the same. Similar stand has been taken by the victim in her statement. In her medical examination, her hymen was found torn but doctor did not give any opinion about the sexual assault,” a Single Bench observed, as it allowed accused’s bail plea.

Frustrated with the High Court’s operations, Justice BR Gavai said, “What is happening in this High Court? Now this is another judge from the same High Court saying such things… Why make all these observations? One has to be very careful with these cases which are so sensitive.”