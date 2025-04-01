Social media is awash with a video of Surat policemen driving self-balancing e-vehicles with the claim that the vehicles were imported from China.

A social media user named ‘Dravidian Insights’, based in Tamil Nadu as claimed in its bio, shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Surat policemen were riding a vehicle imported from China.

The claim is part of a campaign to attack the Centre over its ‘Make In India’ initiative and less reliance on imported products, especially from China, a nation that shares tense relations with India.

Several other leftwing supporters on X furthered the claim that the self-balancing scooter driven by policemen in Surat was imported from China.

No, Surat Police wasn’t driving Chinese e-scooters: Read what OpIndia found

As the claims started doing the rounds on the internet, OpIndia began investigating the truth of the matter. A report published in Ahmedabad Mirror said that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative Project Green, donated 25 self-balancing e-bikes to the Surat City and District Police.

This initiative aimed to enhance law enforcement efficiency while promoting sustainability. The handover ceremony was a high-profile event, graced by the Hon’ble Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, underscoring the significance of this forward-thinking move.

The article also emphasized that these self-balancing e-bikes are designed to transform police patrolling, particularly in areas where four-wheelers struggle with accessibility, such as narrow streets, crowded marketplaces, and event venues. The e-bikes are expected to enhance police mobility, reduce response times, and strengthen crime prevention efforts.

During the event, Harsh Sanghavi remarked, “The introduction of self-balancing e-bikes marks a significant step toward smart policing. In densely populated areas like market zones and public spaces, traditional police vehicles face mobility challenges. These e-bikes will improve patrolling efficiency while also supporting environmental sustainability. I commend AM/NS India for their dedication to green initiatives and congratulate Surat Police on this progressive step.”

Mr Sanghvi also took to X on February 3, 2025, to express gratitude to AM/NS for donating scooters to Surat Police. “Empowering safety with innovation! #NewAgePolicing. 25 new self-balancing e-scooters added to our fleet. Grateful for AMNS India’s contribution to our green initiatives,” he tweeted.

Empowering safety with innovation! NewAgePolicing



25 new self-balancing e-scooters added to our fleet



Grateful for AMNS contribution to our green initiatives!#GujaratPolice#SuratPolice#InnovationInAction#EScooters pic.twitter.com/urLW9tWZZZ — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) February 3, 2025

The e-scooters donated by AM/NS were manufactured by Freego Electric Bikes, an Indian company, which produces self-balancing electric scooters called the “Freego” and focuses on green transportation with gyroscope technology and zero emissions.

It is worth noting that AM/NS India is a joint venture between global steel leaders ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. Established in December 2019 following the acquisition of Essar Steel, the company operates as an integrated flat steel manufacturer, producing over 600 steel grades and serving industries such as agriculture, automotive, infrastructure, defense, and energy. While ArcelorMittal S.A. is a multinational steel corporation based in Luxembourg City, Nippon Steel is a steel company headquartered in Japan.

Therefore, the claim that Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Surat Police were using Chinese-made e-scooters is incorrect. In reality, the e-scooters were manufactured by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) as part of its CSR initiative, Project Green, making them Indian-made vehicles rather than Chinese imports.