The United States has deployed six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, also known as the ‘Ghost of the Sky’, to the strategic island base of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The location is barely 2,400 miles from Iran’s coast. This marks one of the most assertive military postures in recent years and has prompted renewed concerns over rising tensions across the already volatile Middle East.

Deployment timed with airstrikes on Houthis

The move came days after US President Donald Trump shared a video of a military strike that reportedly killed dozens of Houthi rebels in Yemen. These strikes are part of a broader campaign targeting Iran-backed groups accused of attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Trump has vowed to continue operations against such groups until the attacks cease.

These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!



They will never sink our ships again! pic.twitter.com/lEzfyDgWP5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2025

According to satellite image analysis done by Planet Labs PBC, six B-2 stealth bombers are currently stationed at Diego Garcia, which is jointly managed by the US and UK militaries. Experts believe that the actual number of these bombers could be higher, as some of the aircraft might be hidden within hangars. The deployment accounts for nearly 30% of the US’s active B-2 fleet.

Why B-2 stealth bombers matter

Each B-2 bomber is worth approximately USD 2 billion. It is among the most advanced combat aircraft in the world. These bombers are capable of evading radar and air defence systems. The B-2 is known for delivering precise strikes deep into enemy territory and returning safely to base. It is designed for long missions, with in-flight refuelling capabilities and onboard amenities for crew members that include food storage, heating, and lavatories.

The US has used B-2s against Houthis, and to date, no B-2 has been lost in combat. Its deployment signals not just operational readiness but also a deliberate flex of strategic muscle.

A message to Iran

While the immediate justification for deploying B-2s revolves around attacks on US naval assets and commercial shipping routes, experts believe that it is sending a broader message to Tehran. Trump had recently sent a letter to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, offering a two-month window to renegotiate the nuclear deal. The offer also contained hints of a threat of consequences.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he prefers diplomacy over conflict but warned that military options remain firmly on the table. He said, “There are two ways to deal with Iran—military or negotiation. I prefer negotiation. I don’t want to harm Iran, but they must choose.”

On the other hand, Iran has denied any intent to pursue a military nuclear programme and has refused direct talks. However, international assessments suggest Iran has made considerable achievements in such capabilities.

Diego Garcia as a strategic launch pad

Diego Garcia offers a secure and logistically feasible launch point for missions into the Middle East. With the increasing threat of the Houthis in Red Sea shipping routes, such deployments can help in surgical strikes to full-scale engagements.

Earlier this week, Trump said, “Stop firing on American ships and we’ll stop firing back… We’ve only just begun. The real pain for the Houthis and their backers in Iran is yet to come.”

The deployment is being interpreted not just as an operational manoeuvre but also as a political statement containing a clear warning for Iran that under Trump, Washington aims to continue influencing the region and is prepared to go far beyond rhetoric if provoked.