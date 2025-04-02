Amid the ongoing discussions over the Waqf Amendment Bill in parliament, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju delivered a sharp and captivating speech, raising significant questions over those opposing the Bill. He asked, “Why can’t non-Muslims be part of the Waqf Board?,” adding that it is not a matter of religion but of transparency and justice.

Hauls opposition over the coals

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, he accused them of “spreading the false narrative that the government will take over mosques.” He firmly stated, “We all come from different states and union territories, but above all, we are Indians first.” Rijuju dispelled misleading notions of the expropriation of religious places of worship, clarifying that the Bill aims to protect the rights of fellow citizens.

The government’s clear stance on disputed properties

He categorically asserted that “state governments have been given the authority to ensure that registered properties remain untouched. However, if a property is disputed and pending in court, how can the government intervene?”

Referring to past incidents, he brought up the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) controversy, saying, “When CAA was introduced, some people spread rumours that it would strip Muslims of their citizenship. Today, the law is in place, and their claims have been proven false. But did they ever apologise?”

“Rights of women and children are protected”

Rijiju emphasised, “Whenever a Muslim creates a Waqf, they first ensure that the rights of women and children in the family are safeguarded.” He further clarified, “Waqf can only be created on properties where the owner has 100% ownership.”

“Those who suppress women are creating the loudest noise today for their empowerment“

Adopting an aggressive tone, he remarked, “The very people who have worked to suppress women in society are the ones shouting the loudest here today!” He highlighted that “based on JPC recommendations, the authority to investigate disputed Waqf properties has now been given to officials above the collector level.”

“No one’s land will be declared Waqf Property forcefully anymore!”

He pointed out a significant amendment, stating, “The provision allowing any land to be arbitrarily declared as Waqf property has been removed.” He added, “This provision was misused to grab land, but not anymore!” underscoring the safeguards accorded by the Bill to the tribals.

“The Christian community is also backing the Bill”

In a strong warning to the opposition, Rijiju declared, “Today, the Christian community and churches across the country are demanding the swift passage of this bill because Section 40 was being misused.” Referring to Kerala, he warned, “If the opposition stands against this bill, they will face the anger of Kerala’s Christian community.”

He condemned the past declaration of Waqf ownership over a 1,500-year-old temple in Tiruchandurai, a Gurudwara in Yamunanagar, and land belonging to 600 Christian families in Kerala, asserting, “Now, they will get their land back!”

“The Opposition still has time!”

In his concluding remarks, he made an emotional appeal: “There is still time for the opposition to support this bill. Prime Minister Modi has given a simple man like me the opportunity to do this noble work. Millions of poor people will bless us, and I want everyone to be part of these blessings!”