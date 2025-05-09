Friday, May 9, 2025
Know all about Indian ‘Iron Dome’ Akashteer, the indigenous Air Defence System that stopped the wave of Pakistani missiles and drones sent to target Indian cities

Akashteer system is an advanced Air Defence Control and Reporting System (ADCRS) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the Indian Army.

On the intervening night of 8th and 9th May 2025, Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border as an act of revenge against Indian strikes on terror camps under Operation Sindoor. While Indian strikes targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, the Pakistani Army resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and targeted civilian areas.

The Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the Pakistani attack and unleashed India’s very own “Iron Dome” Akashteer Air Defence System (ADS) along with S-400 Sudarshan Chakra ADS to foil Pakistani plans of targeting Indian civilians.

Pakistani forces launched a coordinated drone strike on around 15 locations across northern and western India, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh. These areas are strategically significant given their proximity to crucial defence infrastructure. However, India promptly activated its multi-layered air defence network, with Akashteer playing a pivotal role in coordinating and executing India’s strong response.

India’s Akashteer Air Defence System foils Pakistan’s nefarious designs

In response to Pakistani strikes, Indian armed forces activated the indigenously made Akashteer Air Defence System to intercept and destroy a wave of Pakistani missiles and drones. Dubbed as India’s Iron Dome, the made in India Akashteer ADS is a command-and-control air defence platform.

The Akashteer system has been deployed on the western front to form an advanced shield over the International Border (IB) and LoC. This air defence system integrates inputs from radar sources like early-warning systems and ground-based radars to render a live web of real-time data to precisely track aerial threats. With the Akashteer system’s help, Indian forces intercepted and neutralised each and every missile launched by Pakistan towards India.

Akashteer system: India’s indigenously developed ADCRS

With its phased induction in the Indian Army beginning in 2024, the Akashteer system is an advanced Air Defence Control and Reporting System (ADCRS) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the Indian Army.  In forward combat zones, it is intended to oversee ground-based air defence weaponry and oversee low-level airspace monitoring.  It serves as India’s air defence network’s digital nerve centre, gathering data from various radars and sensors, such as AWACS and AEW&C platforms, and combining it into a unified operational picture. This allows for automated, real-time engagement decisions.

Akashteer ADS has a “bottoms-up” fusion of all air defence sensors, integrating land-based sensors from both the Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). This ensures a seamless and unified air picture that is accessible to the lowest operational units of Army AD, enhancing coordination and situational awareness across the force.

Replacing the previous method of manual data entry, with Akashteer’s automation, and no human input required, the system operates at maximum efficiency, allowing timely responses to fast-moving aerial threats. To illustrate, an aircraft at supersonic speeds can travel up to 18 kilometres in a single minute–Akashteer ensures that not a moment is lost in defence readiness.

Akashteer empowers front-line troops by decentralising the authority to engage hostile aircraft, allowing for quick engagement decisions while maintaining controlled freedom to avoid friendly-fire accidents.  This decentralisation is especially important for units stationed in the Northern and Eastern Commands, which are already equipped with Akashteer systems.

Moreover, the indigenous Akashteer system consolidates live data from various sources, including 3D Tactical Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radars, and the Akash Weapon System, providing a multi-dimensional view of the airspace. This integrated picture is invaluable for both strategic planning and immediate threat response, giving Indian forces an edge in defending India’s skies.

Source: ANI

Akashteer also has built-in communication redundancy and scalability The system is designed with robust communication redundancy, ensuring connectivity even under adverse conditions. Additionally, Akashteer offers both software and hardware upgrade capabilities, making it a future-proof platform able to adapt to evolving technological and operational needs.

This advanced Air Defence Control and Reporting System’s phased induction is ongoing, out of total 455 systems required, 107 have been delivered by BEL till November 2024. All the remaining units will be delivered by March 2027.

Back in March 2023, the Defence Ministry inked a contract with BEL worth Rs 1,982 crore for Project Akashteer under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program. Akashteer’s demonstration of operational efficiency and situational awareness reflects the advancement of India’s defence manufacturing and technology. Akashteer system had undoubtedly equipped the Indian armed forces to tackle modern airspace challenges even more effectively .

