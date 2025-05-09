On Thursday (8th April), the left-liberal ecosystem began mouthing platitudes about ‘peace’ and ‘de-escalation’ after India struck terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

The leftists, Modi haters and assorted ‘seculars’ had been mocking the Modi government for not taking action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, where Hindus were massacred by Islamic terrorists.

When the government avenged the killings in Pahalgam through ‘Operation Sindoor’, the same individuals turned to crusaders of peace.

‘Filmmaker’ Vindo Kapri, who earlier advocated war against Pakistan, was seen tweeting ‘Say No to War.’

Controversial ‘folk singer’ Neha Singh Rathore was caught red-handed indulging in double-speak.

She had previously wanted the government to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, but was seen advocating ‘peace’ when India responded with Operation Sindoor.

अरे नीच औरत ट्वीटर से 5-6 डॉलर कमाने के लिए कितना गिरेगी ? pic.twitter.com/qeeP9F7oSC — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) May 8, 2025

“Peace is patriotism. War is destruction. Borders don’t bleed-people do. Stop the war. Deescalate NOW !!!” remarked Arfa Khanum Sherwani of ‘The Wire’ who had previously questioned Modi government’s inaction against Pakistan.

Shyam Meera Singh was seen mouthing platitudes about peace and deriding those wanting India to defend its border States from drone attacks by Pakistan.

Raju Parulekar wrote, “Those who have no stake in war are the ones who want war.”

The notorious X handle ‘The Cancer Doctor’ wrote, “Majority of those cheering for war have never watched a life slip away before their eyes. DE-ESCALATE before it’s too late.”

Popular propagandist Saba Naqvi tweeted, “War is a disaster for all concerned. The people who are afraid, the soldiers who lose their lives, the economy that suffers terribly. Wars are not fought on social media or TV studios. Jai Hind. Prayers for all the places under blackout today.”

She posted it amid the escalation of conflict from the Pakistani side in the hopes that India refrains from measured retaliatory measures against the rogue State.

“De-escalate at least now, please. Both of you. Stop this idiocy,” tweeted Karthik Krishnaswamy.

Alt News founder and fake news peddler, Pratik Sinha, went on a frenzy to appeal to the Indian government to ‘de-escalate’ when Pakistan was targeting Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan with drones.

“For the sake of our children and theirs let’s de-escalate. Saying no to war from the very start. Always have. Always will,” Nikhila Henry brazened out.

Notorious Darab Farooqui wrote, “De-escalate. Humans are the carbohydrates of War.”

There is a limit to double speak and hypocrisy. At a time of national crisis, one must shed their ideological and political differences and stay united against the enemy State.

This is, however, not the case with leftists, Modi haters and assorted ‘seculars’ who, instead of holding Pakistan responsible for escalating the conflict, are resorting to generic posturing as ‘pacifists.’