Thursday, August 14, 2025
Aligarh: Salman pretends to be Hindu youth Shubham to rent a room, runs away with minor daughter of landlord

The landlord's request for the Aadhar card was met with his persistent delays

OpIndia Staff
Representational image, via Bing AI

A case of love jihad has emerged in the Gabhana police station jurisdiction of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, reported Dainik Bhaskar. A Muslim individual rented a room under false name and moved in with his parents into a Hindu family’s residence approximately one and a half months ago. He used the Hindu name Shubham to identify himself to the landlord.

The landlord’s request for the Aadhar card was met with his persistent delays. During this time, he cultivated a friendship with the former’s 17-year-old daughter. On the morning of 8th May, he took her with him, to everyone’s shock. The mother of the victim filed an FIR (First Information Report).

The offical complaint read, “My daughter is missing since 4 am on 8th May. I suspect she might be with Salman, who is also untraceable. His mobile phone is also switched off. He used to rent a place in the vicinity and is a resident of Bhujpura (Rorawar Police Station). I kindly request that you locate my daughter and take necessary measures against the perpetrator. I would be extremely grateful for your assistance.” OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

On 14th May, members of Hindu organizations arrived at the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) City. They charged that the local police had failed to take appropriate action.

A Hindu activist disclosed, “We are from Bharatri. The accused and his mother requested to rent an accommodation. He inroduced himself as Shubham. The two claimed to be in a desparate situation and hence the family rented the room. He started to stay there and lured their youngest daughter in his trap after he took her away.”

He added, “He persistently refrained from providing them with his Aadhar card, citing unfinished work and expressing concerns.”

A case has been filed regarding the issue under sections 87 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak assured the demonstrators that the suspects would be apprehended soon and the girl would be rescued.

The official mentioned that the circumstances will only be elucidated after the youth’s arrest. The police are actively investigating the matter and further sections could be added to the case as the probe moves forward.

