Delhi Police and other Indian investigative agencies have carried out a major special operation and arrested two spies of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. One of them is Ansarul Miya Ansari of Nepali origin, who was caught from a hotel in Delhi. The operation lasted from January to March 2025, and Ansarul was detained on February 15, 2025, as part of the operation on the basis of intelligence information.

Many confidential documents related to the Indian Armed Forces were recovered from Ansarul, which he was trying to send to Pakistan.

According to reports, Ansarul was working as a cab driver in Qatar since 2008. There he met an ISI handler, who lured him into his trap by appealing to his greed and provoking him ideologically. In June 2024, Ansarul was taken to Rawalpindi, Pakistan, where senior ISI officials trained him in espionage. He was specifically tasked with collecting confidential documents, photographs, and geolocation data related to the Indian Army. After this, he was sent to India via Nepal, so that he could plan the conspiracy of terrorist attack in Delhi.

Indian investigative agencies received intelligence in January 2025 that an ISI spy was going to enter Delhi via Nepal. Based on this, the Special Cell of Delhi Police and central agencies jointly started a secret operation. According to sources, it was a great example of espionage art, in which Indian agencies were ahead of Ansarul at every step. The investigation also revealed that a major terrorist attack was being planned in Delhi, in which confidential information of military bases was to be used.

The person who helped Ansarul in India was Akhlaq Azam, a resident of Ranchi, who was arrested in March 2025. Akhlaq helped Ansarul in logistical support and collecting documents. Investigation of the mobile phones of both found evidence of suspicious conversations with Pakistani handlers, which point to a big conspiracy. Delhi Police registered a case against both of them under the Official Secrets Act and filed a charge sheet in the court in May 2025.

Ansarul and Akhlaq have been kept in the high-security ward of Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The authorities have kept a close watch on their activities so that they cannot influence other prisoners in the jail. The investigating agencies are now searching for other people associated with this network.