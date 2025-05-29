Thursday, May 29, 2025
Bengaluru: 35-year-old Babajan, with 3 wives and 9 children, started burglaries to maintain his ever-growing family, used his minor son as accomplice

He was aware of the fact that being a minor, his son would not face harsh punishment, in case he was caught. Hence, Babajan trained his son as well in burglaries

OpIndia Staff
Babajan turned to a life of crime to sustain his ever growing family

A bizarre case of a burglary has come to light from Bengaluru, Karnataka where police caught a burglar who trained his own son to help him commit thefts.

As per reports, a 35-year-old burglar identified as Babajan, having three wives and nine children (eight daughters and a son) had committed a series of thefts in Bengaluru. His three wives live separately in Srirangapatna, Anekal, and Chikkaballapura respectively. To maintain his large family, Babajan started committing thefts.

Babajan constantly looked out for unlocked doors and houses left open to target. However, with the police actively watching against incidents of burglary, Babajan came up with the idea of using his minor son for burglaries. He was aware of the fact that being a minor, his son would not face harsh punishment, in case he was caught. Hence, Babajan trained his son as well in burglaries. He used to drop his son at target locations, where upon getting a chance, the minor would sneak in, steal stuff, and then slip away with his father.

However, their partnership came to end after they were caught by the police during one of their heists. The father-son duo committed burglary in the house of a 56-year old woman named Rojamma in Bettadasanapura on 7th May when she went up to the terrace to dry clothes. They stole gold jewellery, silverware, and cash worth ₹4.6 lakh from her house. The police identified them from the CCTV footage.

The father-son duo was caught by police inspector Naveen GM on 13th May from Mylasandra in Bengaluru. During interrogation, Babajan told the police how he trained his son and committed burglaries with his assistance. The police recovered 180 grams of gold, 550 grams of silver along with a two-wheeler from him. The items were stolen in 9 different incidents of theft.

