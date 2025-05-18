Friday, August 8, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBody of Muhammad Sinwar, de-facto leader and military commander of Hamas in Gaza, found...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Body of Muhammad Sinwar, de-facto leader and military commander of Hamas in Gaza, found in tunnel in Khan Younis struck by Israeli forces

Saudi channel Al-Hadath has reported that the bodies of Muhammad Sinwar and 10 of his aides including Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabana were found in a tunnel in Khan Younis.

OpIndia Staff

Days after Israeli forces bombed an underground structure near a hospital in Gaza targeting Hamas chief Muhammad Sinwar, his body has been reportedly found. European Hospital in Khan Younis. Saudi channel Al-Hadath has reported that the body of Muhammad Sinwar, the de facto commander of Hamas’s military wing in Gaza, was found in a tunnel in Khan Younis.

The report added that the bodies of 10 of Sinwar’s aides were found with him. Al-Hadath reported, “after the mystery surrounding his fate, Al Arabiya/Al Hadath sources confirmed that the body of Muhammad Sinwar and 10 of his aides was found inside a tunnel in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The report further added, “Sources also revealed on Sunday that it has been confirmed that the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, Mohammed Sinwar, who heads the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, was killed in Israeli airstrikes a few days ago on the vicinity of the European Hospital east of Khan Yunis.” Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, also died in the strike.

The underground Hamas base near the European Hospital in Khan Younis was targeted on Tuesday afternoon by the Israeli forces. Their target was Muhammad Sinwar, the de facto leader of the Hamas terror group in Gaza. While Hamas run health authorities had said that 16 people died in the strike, it was not confirmed whether Sinwar was among them.

Now, the Saudi media has confirmed his death. Sinwar is the younger brother of the former Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the IDF in southern Gaza in October 2024. After the killing of former Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif in July last year, Muhammad Sinwar became the head of the terror group’s military wing. Later when his elder brother Yahya Sinwar was killed, he became the de facto leader of the terror group in the Gaza Strip.

Notably, majority of senior Hamas leadership lives outside the Gaza Strip. Therefore, Sinwar’s death can cause a leadership vacuum for the terror group in the strip. Mohammad Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, could have replaced him, but the Al-Hadath report said that he has also died in the IDF strike. Therefore, Izz ad-Din Haddad, commander of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade, may lead the group.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘No complaints, zero appeals’: Chief Electoral Officers of various states slam Rahul Gandhi for ‘vote chori’ allegations, demand oath

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi claims same voter is listed in 4 places in 3 states, a search of the number on voter’s portal shows something else

OpIndia Staff -

5 times Congress leaders got exposed for undermining the voting system of India by creating fake Voter IDs and rigging elections

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka: 10 points that thoroughly debunk his ‘vote chori’ claims

Jinit Jain -

Chapters on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma added to NCERT Urdu and English syllabus

OpIndia Staff -

As Rahul Gandhi goes on an ignorant rant about ‘fake votes’, a reminder of when Youth Congress workers were arrested by Kerala Police for...

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia Exclusive: Rohini Ghavari, who accused MP Chandrashekhar Azad of ruining lives of multiple girls, narrates how he duped her in the name of...

Rukma Rathore -

Rahul Gandhi threatens Election Commission officials and polling officers, says they won’t be spared when the Congress comes to power

Aditi -

Is Trump imposing tariffs to bully India into accepting a US-favouring trade deal? Read why PM Modi said he won’t compromise with interests of...

Shraddha Pandey -

Summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may take place next week, it can be a historic meeting, says Russian President’s envoy

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com