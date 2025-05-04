Congress leader Rashid Alvi termed India’s decision to halt all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan as a “cosmetic step” on Sunday, claiming that with bilateral trade effectively halted, it is India which will be affected more as it won’t be able to take advantage of the trade deficit.

“All these are cosmetic steps, but we are not opposing it. In fact, closing down export and imports hurts us more. The balance, deficit is around 300 billion dollars which used to benefit us, that is why this affects India more,” Rashid Alvi told ANI in Delhi.

“But still the government feels this is correct, and they have taken the step and we are with the government.”

Calling for “strict action” against Pakistan, Alvi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing on attacking Congress and going to election rallies in Bihar rather than going to Kashmir or meeting the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

“Indian government should take strict steps against Pakistan. In the last 10-12 days it feels that whatever steps the government is taking, such as attacking Congress, speaking against the party, saying that Congress is Pakistan Working Committee, with all these talks it feels that government wants to dilute the issue of Pahalgam. Even the PM sometimes goes to Bihar to meet with Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM). He has not gone to Kashmir, not met with victim’s families,” Alvi said.

On May 3, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry’s notification added.

The move comes amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the dastardly attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

The Central government had also announced several diplomatic measures, like holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. Other efforts included closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)