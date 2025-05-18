On Friday (16th May), the White House issued a press release (archive) informing about the appointment of Ismail Royer and Shaykh Hamza Yusuf as members of the Advisory Board of Lay Leaders. Both of them happen to be ‘former’ Islamic terrorists.

The revelations were first made by journalist Laura Loomer on X (formerly Twitter). It has come to light that Ismail Royer (previously known as Randall Royer) had travelled to Pakistan to train in an Islamic terror camp.

He was even sentenced to 20 years in prison for Jihadi terror activities. Royer had pleaded guilty to carrying explosive and discharging a firearm during a ‘crime of violence’ as part of international criminal conspiracy.

A document released by US Department of Justice in January 2004 says,

“In his plea agreement, Royer admitted to aiding and abetting co-defendant Masoud Khan, Yong Ki Kwon, Muhammed Aatique, and Khwaja Mahmoud Hasan in gaining entry to a terrorist terrorist training camp in Pakistan operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba where they trained in the use of various weapons, including semi-automatic pistols. Royer also admitted to helping co-defendant Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Hamdi gain entry to the Lashkar-e-Taiba camp, where Al-Hamdi received training in the use of a rocket-propelled grenade in furtherance of a conspiracy to conduct military operations against India.

Royer acknowledged that he committed his efforts to help other jihadists gain entry to the Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp following a meeting on Sept. 16, 2001, at which an unindicted conspirator said that the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, would be used as an excuse to trigger a global war against Islam, and that the time had come for them to go abroad and, if possible, join the mujahideen. Two other individuals attending that meeting, Yong Kwon and Khwaja Hasan, who previously pled guilty, stated that a purpose in going to the Lashkar-e-Taiba camp was to obtain military training for the purpose engaging in jihad elsewhere, including Afghanistan.“

It thus becomes evident that Ismail Royer, appointed by the Trump administration, was part of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist camp and had planned to target India.

According to journalist Laura Loomer, the Islamic terrorist spent 13 years in prison between 2004 and 2017. She informed that Ismail Royer wanted to levy war against the United States and even provided support to Osama bin Laden-led- terror oufit Al Qaeda.

The Islamic terrorist also wanted to support the Taliban in Afghanistan and was instrumental in the ‘Virigina Jihad Network.’

Laura Loomer concluded, “His activities with LeT, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, included propaganda, firing at Indian positions in Kashmir, and possessing weapons, demonstrating a commitment to violent jihadist causes.”

The terror background of Shaykh Hamza Yusuf

Shaykh Hamza Yusuf is the co-founder of Zaytuna College (which teaches Sharia law) in California and is also a ‘former’ Islamic terrorist.

According to journalist Laura Loomer, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf is associated with both Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood.

“Two days before 9/11, Yusuf spoke at a fundraiser for Jamil al-Amin, who was on trial for murdering a police officer. During his speech, Yusuf accused the United States of being a racist country and suggested that al-Amin was framed. Al-Amin was convicted of murder the following year,” she informed.

Laura Loomer added, “Yusuf also said that Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, convicted in a conspiracy to bomb New York landmarks in the 1990s, was unjustly tried.”

A report [pdf] by the IPT (Page 12) states, “In a speech to the Islamic Circle of North America, Yusuf warned the United States was headed for a war with Islam – a conflict America was likely to lose. U.S. policies were on a collision course with Iran and Pakistan, he said, and this could lead to a larger war with Islam.“

“This country cannot win a war with Islam – I swear to God,” Yusuf says. “It must be stopped.” U.S. foreign policy is “the greatest recruiting tool for al-Qaida,” it adds.

Shaykh Hamza Yusuf was interrogated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the aftermath of 9/11 attacks carried out by Al Qaeda. His fantasy of building a ‘British Islam’ is almost successful.

Shaykh Hamza Yusuf has also been opposed to sale of arms to the Jewish State of Israel by the Uk government. This explains why he has been ranked among the top 500 influential Muslims in the world.

Despite his terror background, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of Lay Leaders of the White House by the Trump administration.