National Law University (NLU) in Delhi on Thursday announced that former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud has joined the university as a Distinguished Professor. According to a press release issued by NLU, Justice Chandrachud with collaborate in the establishment of a dedicated Centre for Constitutional Studies in the university.

The press release said, “We are profoundly honoured to welcome Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University Delhi. This historic association marks a transformative chapter in Indian Legal education, bringing one of our most progressive jurists to mentor the next generation of legal minds. This marks a pivotal moment in legal academia as one of India’s most visionary jurists joins us to shape future generations of lawyers, scholars, and changemakers.”

It further added, “Prof. G.S. Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, NLU Delhi, shared that this collaboration will see the establishment of a dedicated Centre for Constitutional Studies, where Justice Chandrachud will guide pioneering research. “Justice Chandrachud’s legacy in constitutional morality, transformative constitutionalism, and dynamic interpretation of fundamental rights offers unparalleled empirical and doctrinal material for academic inquiry,” Prof. Bajpai said.

NLU also said that it will launch a lecture series titled “In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series” from July 2025. The series will create a platform for engaging with contemporary legal challenges through Justice Chandrachud’s visionary lens.

The press release added, “From landmark judgments on privacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and gender justice to his pioneering work on digital freedoms and judicial reforms, his presence will profoundly enrich our academic ecosystem. Now, his wisdom will directly fuel NLU Delhi’s mission to build a more just and equitable legal system.”