Himachal Pradesh apple farmers demand complete ban on Turkish imports citing the country’s support to Pakistan

The farmers' strong demand to ban Turkish apple imports highlights their determination to protect local livelihoods and send a clear message against foreign support to adversaries.

Turkish Apples (Image Source: Fruits from Turkey)

Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh have demanded a complete ban on the import of Turkish apples into India, citing Turkey’s political stance during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

A joint delegation of fruit growers and farmers, led by Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch Convener Harish Chauhan, submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and President through the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan expressed deep anger over Turkey’s support to Pakistan, particularly during Operation Sindoor. “Turkey is an ally of our enemy nation. It supported Pakistan during a critical time when India was fighting against Pakistan. At the same time, back in February 2023, when a devastating earthquake hit Turkey, the Government of India helped them on humanitarian grounds. In return, Turkey stabbed us in the back by aiding Pakistan,” he said.

Chauhan said Turkey currently tops the list of countries exporting apples to India, a trend he claims is hurting local growers. “The farmers of Himachal, especially those in the apple belt, are the worst affected. That is why we are demanding a complete ban and boycott of all Turkish apple imports into India,” he said.

The delegation pointed out that India spends between Rs800 to Rs1,000 crore annually on apple imports, with a significant chunk going to Turkey. “We must strike at the economic roots of enemy-supporting nations like Turkey. If we stop importing Turkish apples, it will break their economic backbone while benefiting our own farmers,” Chauhan added.

He said the Governor assured the delegation that their memorandum would be forwarded to the Prime Minister and President. Chauhan also thanked farmer groups and traders across Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, who have pledged to boycott Turkish apples.

“Through the media, I want to thank the people of India, traders, and farmer groups who have taken a vow not to eat or buy Turkish apples. 140 crore Indians have decided not to consume these apples, and that sends a powerful message,” he said.

The delegation also urged the central government not to reduce import duties on apples, highlighting past lobbying efforts by Turkey and the United States for zero duty. “If the government reduces import duty on apples, it will be nothing short of a death warrant for farmers in Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand,” Chauhan said.

He called for the minimum import price (MIP) to be raised to at least Rs100 per kg and for higher import duties on apples from all countries, including Iran, to protect domestic growers. “This is our demand, and we hope the Indian government takes swift action in the interest of our farmers,” he said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

