Moulvibazar: Police arrest Hindu youth Bikash Dhar Deepta on accusations of 'blasphemy' after being hounded by Muslim mob

On Wednesday (14th May), a Hindu youth named Bikash Dhar Deepta was arrested on allegations of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad. The incident occured in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila in Sylhet Division of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim is 23 years old and a student of Economics at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. He was produced before a local court on Friday (16th May).

A group of Muslims had alleged that Bikash Dhar Deepta made ‘objectional remarks’ about the last Prophet of Islam on Facebook on 11th May. Soon after, they hounded him and created chaos and unrest in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

The police booked the Hindu youth under the Cyber Security Act on the complaint of one Abdul Kadir Ratan.

In a statement, Moulvibazar Model Police Station OC Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman stated, “Based on the complaint, Bikash Dhar Deepta has been arrested and brought under the law. The police are investigating the incident seriously and legal action will be taken.”

A large contingent of police have been deployed in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila to prevent any law and order situation.

In November 2024, OpIndia reported how the High Court of Bangladesh recommended strengthening the Cyber Security Act to make ‘blasphemy’ punishable by life imprisonment and death penalty in the country.

Muslims attack Hindu minorities in Bangladesh under pretext of blasphemy

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light.

In April this year, a frenzied Muslim mob attempted to lynch a 40-year-old Hindu man named Akhil Chandra Mondal after accusing him of ‘insulting’ Islam and mocking Prophet Muhammad. The incident occurred in the Tangail district of Bangladesh.

In February 2025, a Muslim mob comprising members of the radical ‘Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’ and ‘Tawhidi Janata‘ hounded a Hindu man named Supta Saha Anik after accusing him of making ‘objectionable remarks’ about Islam.

The mob organised a protest rally in Kalmakanda upazila in the Netrakona district of Bangladesh after Jumma Namaz. They also demanded the immediate arrest of the Hindu man for supposedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours.

As expected, the violent Muslim mob raised genocidal slogans and vowed to make ‘ultimate sacrifie’ in order to avenge the supposed dishonour to Islam.

In January this year, a Hindu man named Pranta Talukder was abducted and tortured by a Muslim mob in the Chittagong city of Bangladesh. He was thrashed mercilessly and left severely injured over allegations of committing blasphemy.

In December 2024, Muslims carried out arson attack on 130 Hindu houses and 20 temples after accusing a young boy named Akash Das of making blasphemous comments on Facebook.

In October 2024, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Kadirdi Degree College in Boalmari in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh after accusing a Hindu boy named Hridoy Pal of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

In September last year, a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

Later that month, another frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Patiya police station in Chittagong district of Bangladesh, demanding that the cops hand over a Hindu boy accused of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

The mob, comprising mostly local madrassa students, also attacked an army vehicle after seeing a young boy in civilian clothes and mistaking him for the Hindu victim. A 22-year-old Hindu youth named Partha Biswas Pintu was arrested on charges of committing ‘blasphemy’.

In May 2024, a Hindu student named Utsab Kumar Gian, studying at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Bangladesh, was thrashed by a Muslim mob on accusations of blasphemy.