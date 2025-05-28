The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has ramped up its efforts to deal with a potential ecological threat that may arise due to the sinking of a cargo ship off the Kerala coast in the India Ocean. A Liberian cargo ship, MSC ELSA 3, bound for Kochi capsized near Alappuzha off Kerala coast in the early hours of Sunday (25th May) causing the concerns of oil spill reaching the shores of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The cargo ship was carrying 640 containers out of which 12 containers had calcium carbide and 13 containers had other hazardous substances. In addition to that, the ship was carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil. In a swift and timely response, the ICG rescued all the 24 crew members onboard within hours of the sinking of the cargo ship with the help of INS Sujata. The ICG activated its comprehensive pollution response in coordination with the state administration to deal with the all possible outcomes of the incident.

All 24 crew members ex Liberian-flagged container Vessel MSC ELSA 3 rescued safely, 21 by @IndiaCoastGuard & 03 by @indiannavy Ship Sujata after vessel sank off #Kochi this morning. Vessel was carrying 640 containers, including 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium… pic.twitter.com/990qmogVJR — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 25, 2025

ICG’s swift response to protect the fragile marine ecology

Even though no oil spill is reported to have reached the Indian coast so far, the ICG has deployed its three offshore patrol vessels, namely Vikram, Saksham and Samarth and a Dornier aircraft as part of its pollution response to deal with any possible environmental situation. “Efforts are currently underway to respond to the oil spill with the assistance of multiple ICG assets. The situation regarding the oil spill is currently managed and under close observation by the Indian Coast Guard. As of 1330 hr today, no oil has made its way to the shores of Kerala state, ” Defence PRO Kochi posted on X on Wednesday (28th May).

➡️ As of 1330 hr today, no oil has made its way to… https://t.co/tpnvqat9Xi pic.twitter.com/FRfD2x5Evo — PRO Defence Kochi (@DefencePROkochi) May 27, 2025

The ICG vessels are monitoring the Indian coastal waters to detect an oil spill using infrafred cameras. To contain the spread of the oil spill which is reported to be moving at a speed of 3 km per hour, the vessels are using oil dispersant. The Dornier aircraft, equipped with advanced oil spill mapping technology, is undertaking the aerial assessment of the oil spill. Additionally, a special pollution control vessel, Samudra Prahari, is en route from Mumbai to further strengthen the pollution control response.

Image via X/ICG

More than 30 containers from the sunken cargo ship washed ashore on Monday (26th May). None of the containers carried any hazardous substances but more vessels detached from the sunken cargo ship, some of which my contain harmful substances, are expected to reach the shores in coming days. For this, the locals have been warned by the authorities to avoid any contact with these containers.



Image via X/ICG

“These containers did not contain anything harmful. More containers may wash ashore in the coming days. We have warned the people not to go near the containers. Customs, as well as the representatives of the shipping firm, will be handling the containers,” said Sekhar Kuriakose, member secretary of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).



Image via X/ICG

The Kerala government has directed the Factories and Boilers Department and the State Pollution Control Board each to keep on standby two Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) for southern, central and northern districts of Kerala to deal with an oil spill situation.

Tamil Nadu takes preventive measures

While Tamil Nadu’s coastline is not facing an immediate threat, the state government is taking preventive measures to ward off any potential danger. The state has activated its newly formulated contingency plan to deal with the possible oil spill situation. The Tamil Nadu State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan formalised in August last year has representatives from the State Disaster Management Authority, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Fisheries Department, and Indian Coast Guard in its multidisciplinary committee.

Harmful effects of oil spill on marine ecology

Oil spills prove to be extremely harmful and sometimes lethal for marine life including plants and animals. Oil containing toxic compounds can contaminate crucial marine habitats like coral reefs, mangroves and salt marshes and thus adversely affect the marine ecosystem. Oil spills can have long-term harmful effects, including changes in biodiversity and disturbed food chains. Locals economies linked with marine ecosystem also suffer as a result.