On May 10, 2025, social media platforms were awash with an image claiming to be an official press release from the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The statement announced the alleged death of former Prime Minister Imran Khan while in judicial custody, citing “circumstances that are currently under thorough investigation.”

“It is with deep regret and solemnity that we confirm the passing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in judicial custody. The incident occurred under circumstances that are currently under thorough investigation,” the document labelled as press note said.

The image has instantly gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a raft of social media users commenting, expressing concern, and wondering about the fate of former Prime Minister of Pakistan at a time when recently concluded ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan came under jeopardy as fresh drone attacks were reported from several regions in India, including Jammu, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Rajasthan’s Barmer.

“Pakistan has always upheld the sanctity of life and the rule of law. The protection of human rights, especially in custodial settings, is a cornerstone of our democratic framework, The Government is engaging with relevant UN human rights bodies and independent observers to ensure a credible and impartial inquiry,” it further added.

The press note concluded with an appeal for calm, urging the nation to remain peaceful and patient during this challenging time. It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to justice, unity, and national stability.

However, the authenticity of this document is highly questionable, and all signs point to it being a doctored image created to stoke unrest and confusion.

How the viral ‘press note’ is rife with anomalies and inconsistencies

A close examination of the purported press release reveals several red flags:

Date discrepancy: The document is labeled “No 427/2025” but omits the exact date of issuance on the top-right, displaying only a vague “/2025.” This is a highly irregular format for official communications from a national ministry.

Stylistic and grammatical issues: There are subtle formatting and typographical inconsistencies, such as awkward line breaks and punctuation errors, which are uncharacteristic of professional government correspondence. Phrases like “The Government Isetively engaging…” clearly suggest poor editing or manipulation.

No media or government confirmation: As of this writing, no major Pakistani or international news outlet has corroborated the claim of Imran Khan’s death. Official government channels, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office, have not released any statements regarding the incident.

Pattern of misinformation

This alleged press release comes just days after unverified social media claims suggested that Imran Khan had been subjected to sexual abuse while in prison—a claim that also lacked credible evidence but managed to gain significant traction online. These recurring rumors reflect a larger trend of digital misinformation aimed at destabilizing public sentiment and possibly inciting unrest.

Strategic disinformation?

The circulation of such material raises critical questions about the intent behind these rumors. With tensions between Khan and Pakistan Army, the de-facto power centre of the country, well known, and in the wake of humiliation at the hands of the Indian Armed Forces as Islamabad was forced to dial New Delhi pleading for ending hostilities, one cannot rule out this could be a psychological warfare commissioned by DG-ISPR to divert public attention from their failure in military exchange with India.

Whether orchestrated by political actors, or simply the product of social media mischief, such claims—especially when packaged as “official” documents—carry the potential to mislead millions and inflame tensions in a deeply polarized country.

Unverified viral claims to be treated with extreme skepticism

Until credible verification emerges from reputable sources or the Government of Pakistan issues a formal and dated statement, this image should be treated with extreme caution. It is essential for both the public and the media to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified information that could contribute to national instability.

In times of war as the fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan demonstrates after several sectors in Jammu and Kashmir faced a fresh wave of drone attacks, the call for transparency, due process, and factual reporting becomes not just a journalistic standard, but a democratic imperative. The health and safety of Imran Khan remain a matter of serious public interest, especially among PTI supporters and critics of Pakistan Army, but any developments must be grounded in truth, not speculation.