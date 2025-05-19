Two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) sympathisers were apprehended by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh counter-intelligence agencies, successfully thwarting a cross-border terror plan that targeted Hyderabad, on 18th May. During a search, explosives such as powdered aluminum, sulfur and ammonia were also recovered.

Saeed Sameer (28) of Bhoiguda in Hyderabad and Siraj-ur-Rahman (29) of Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram were captured on suspicion of planning bombings at the direction of the Al Hind Ittehadul Misilena, an ISIS offshoot that is reportedly headquartered in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Siraj purchased explosives in Vizianagaram and even tested dummy bomb trial in the Rampachodavaram forest to gauge its impact. Afterward, he came to the conclusion that more potent explosives would be required to wreak greater havoc on Hyderabad.

After receiving information, the counterintelligence (CI) cell notified the Vizianagaram police, who took Siraj into custody. He admitted to his involvement during questioning, revealed the specifics of his scheme and revealed the identity of his aid, Sameer. Police conducted an operation and retrieved explosive items based on the information. No explosives were uncovered at Sameer’s home, but he was later nabbed in Hyderabad.

Siraj apparently engaged with the AHIM module and obtained instructions for the planned assaults in Hyderabad during his two trips to Saudi Arabia in the previous six months. According to senior police officers, the two had not disclosed the number of locations surveyed or their intended targets. The entire scope of their plans is under inquiry.

During interrogation, it emerged that they were planning a terrorist strike, although they had not yet decided on the time or location,” reported The Times of India. “They are self-radicalised with no known affiliations, although they were intent on executing subversive actions,” the source added.

Police unveiled that Siraj played a crucial part in the scheme with Sameer believed to have assisted him further their plot to take part in subversive actions. The former recently purchased explosive materials and bomb precursors from a number of online retailers. As part of their strategy, the materials were stored at his home. They planned to use them for a test explosion on the outskirts of Vizianagaram. Intelligence officers acted swiftly after learning about the deadly conspiracy.

It is reported that a handler based in Saudi Arabia brought the two together. The accused’s equipment are presently being scrutinized by authorities in an attempt to retrieve their correspondence with the handler. It is speculated that they connected on social media after participating in closed online groups with similar interests.

The perpetrators will shortly appear in court. Additionally, officials asked the people to continue being watchful and cooperative.