An Indian-American MIT Class of 2025 student, Megha Vemuri, has been barred from her own graduation ceremony for delivering a surprise pro-Palestine speech. Vemuri, who happened to be the president of the class, sparked controversy with her speech made during an event on 29th May. In her speech, she sharply criticised Israel and accused the Massachusetts Institute of Technology of being complicit in what she called the “genocide” of Palestinians.

Her remarks triggered a walkout by several Jewish students and prompted MIT to ban her, along with her family, from most of the campus during the official commencement that was scheduled for 30th May.

What did Megha Vemuri say?

Vemuri came off the stage wearing a red keffiyeh, a scarf linked to Palestinians. She went off-script during her speech and lashed out at MIT for its alleged ties with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). She said, “The Israeli occupation forces are the only foreign military that MIT has research ties with. This means that Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people is not only aided and abetted by our country, but our school.”

She further claimed, “We are watching Israel try to wipe Palestine off the face of the earth, and it is a shame that MIT is a part of it.”

Though she got cheers from a few sections of the audience, her accusations drew visible discomfort and audible boos. She declared, “You faced threats, intimidation and suppression coming from all directions, especially your own university officials. But you prevailed, because the MIT community that I know would never tolerate a genocide.”

Why did MIT ban her?

Following the incident, University Chancellor Melissa Nobles sent an email to her stating that she had deliberately misled the commencement organisers. The letter read, “While we acknowledge your right to free expression, your decision to lead a protest from the stage, disrupting an important institute ceremony, was a violation of MIT’s time, place and manner rules for campus expression.”

As a result, Vemuri and her family were banned from attending the undergraduate commencement on 30th May.

Who is Megha Vemuri?

Megha Vemuri was raised in Alpharetta, Georgia. She completed her school at Alpharetta High School before joining MIT in 2021. Recently, she graduated with a degree in computer science, neuroscience and linguistics. She is associated with a campus group called “Written Revolution”, which describes itself as a platform for revolutionary ideas. She has previously worked with the UCT Neuroscience Institute in South Africa as a research intern.

Jewish students walk out in protest

Vemuri’s comments during the ceremony provoked strong reactions, especially from Jewish students and their families. Many walked out mid-ceremony. One Israeli student told media, “All of our families came from far to see the ceremony and were extremely disappointed.”

Another graduate said the walkout included not just Israeli families but many Jewish attendees who found her words offensive and inappropriate for the occasion.

In a statement, MIT stood by its disciplinary action, saying it supports free speech but will not tolerate deliberate disruption of institutional events through misleading conduct.

A recurring pattern on campuses?

This is not the first time American universities have witnessed aggressive anti-Israel protests that included hostile occupation of spaces, confrontation with Jewish students, and inflammatory speeches. Interestingly, Vemuri took the drastic step leading to her ban at a time when the US government under President Donald Trump is taking strict action against students involved in campus activism, especially against Israel.

Vemuri followed the trend and used a public and shared moment to push a divisive narrative that many believe crossed the line from political expression into targeted hostility.

A criticism worth making

Vemuri’s remarks were not limited to dissent. She accused her own university of complicity in genocide and framed Israel’s actions as total erasure of an entire community. By doing this, she misrepresented facts and turned a solemn and inclusive event into a theatre of political provocation.

Her speech was so hurtful that several Jewish students felt the need to walk out of what should have been a moment of joy. In the name of resistance, people like Vemuri risk replacing dialogue with dogma and inclusivity with intimidation. And when the so-called revolution begins by pushing out Jewish students from their own graduation, it might be time to question just whose rights are being defended.