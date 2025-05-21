A sensational report from Dainik Bhaskar says that Hindu families are relocating in significant numbers from the Shanichari and Shukrawari regions of Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh. Over the past decade, the Hindu demographic in this area has diminished by 4.88 per cent, raising serious concerns.

According to the report, over the past five years, 41 Hindu families have sold their houses and left these regions. All these properties have been acquired by individuals from the Muslim community. Over the past ten years, a total of 228 people from 63 Hindu families have departed from the area and numerous houses continue to display “for sale” signs.

The sensitive report was also shared by Priyank Kanoongo, Member of National Human Rights Commission and former chairman of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Nation Within The Nation !!



यह हिन्दू नागरिकों के मानव अधिकार का हनन है,प्रशासनिक अकर्मण्यता का संज्ञान ले रहे हैं।@collectorsagar pic.twitter.com/eB6KKjZ7w2 — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) May 20, 2025

The team from Dainik Bhaskar interviewed several families compelled to vacate their ancestral residences. According to Umashankar Sharma, members of the Muslim community gathered around his 150-year-old family residence and began to intimidate him. At the time, only women were present in the house. Consequently, he was pressured to sell his property, valued at Rs 18 lakh for a mere Rs 5.30 lakh.

Rajpal Singh disclosed that pieces of meat and eggshells were discarded near his house, creating an unpleasant living environment. His 625 square foot home remained unsold for two years, ultimately forcing him to sell it at a reduced price. A man conveyed that his daughter was trapped in a love affair with a Muslim youth, forcing him to marry her to the young man. She endured abuse at his hands, prompting him to sell their house.

Santosh Kumar Sahu stated that only one or two Hindu families remained in the vicinity. Due to the predominance of Muslim households, his children faced difficulties in finding partners. The prevailing environment hindered marriage proposals. Hence, he had to sell his house, worth Rs. 30 lakhs for Rs. 22 lakhs.

A Hindu woman residing in the Shanichari Chaugana region expressed her concerns regarding the safety of her two daughters in her husband’s absence. After an altercation with members of the Muslim community, she sold her property appraised at Rs 22 lakh for a mere Rs 14 lakh.

According to Ajay Dubey who is the district president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the declining situation in the area is causing Hindu families to sell their properties and move away. He has called on the administration to take decisive action to end the migration and indicated that his organization is willing to support the families in distress.